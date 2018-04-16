HomeSleep LLC Joins LabFinder.com for Convenience, Savings and Access to Results

"At HomeSleep, we place a strong emphasis on providing fast and efficient testing and treatments that gives patients and doctors the insights needed to make more informed healthcare decisions." explained Tom Wilmot, President of Sales and Marketing for HomeSleep. "LabFinder.com will help us to make those findings even more accessible, and scheduling tests even more convenient."

LabFinder.com achieves this objective by allowing laboratories to engage more directly with patients and doctors, building relationships focused on patient-centered care. LabFinder.com also supports subscribing centers by attracting new patients while reducing no-shows and scaling day-to-day testing with secure online access, HIPAA compliant document storage and sharing for all test results.

"We are thrilled to be adding sleep wellness specialty services to the LabFinder.com roster of high quality centers that patients and doctors can book through LabFinder.com." said Dr. Robert Segal, leading Manhattan cardiologist and co-founder of LabFinder.com, "We are proud to welcome HomeSleep to our LabFinder.com family, working together to give patients access and convenience, saving money and ultimately saving lives."

With a growing community of over 325,000 registered patients and over 2,000 referring doctors, LabFinder.com is working to modernize health care by uniting patients, doctors, labs and radiology centers. The mission of LabFinder.com is to make patient health a priority by making it easier to find the right lab or radiology center, reducing out-of-network costs, providing access to test results, and encouraging patients to take a more educated, active role in their own health care.

About LabFinder:

LabFinder is a consumer facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between patients, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The LabFinder team is passionate about improving the patient, doctor and lab relationship, reducing patient expenses and providing better patient care through patient empowerment and giving patients more control over their results. https://www.labfinder.com/

About HomeSleep LLC:

HomeSleep, LLC serves patients, physicians, hospitals, dentists and employers in the increasingly important field of obstructive sleep apnea as a provider of home sleep testing (HST) and sleep wellness services. http://www.homesleepllc.com/

