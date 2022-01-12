HomeSmart Ranks Highest in Brand Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSmart is the most trusted real estate brokerage in the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study released today. HomeSmart was the most trusted residential real estate brokerage among the 18 largest brokerage brands in the United States.

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 7,244 customers who had used a brokerage while shopping for a home were surveyed and asked their opinions about different real estate brokerages brands. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand how trust operates in service environments and to identify brand performance. HomeSmart earned the highest Net Trust Quotient score (123.6) among shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

Brands in the national brokerage ranking included HomeSmart, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Compass, Sotheby's International Realty, Windermere, Howard Hanna, Realty ONE Group, eXp Realty, Redfin, Weichert, Keller Williams Realty, Century 21 Real Estate, Realty Executives, Exit Realty, ERA Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, and ReMax Real Estate.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-real-estate-brokerage

To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-real-estate-brokerage-study

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

