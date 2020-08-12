Homesnap Named To The 2020 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap , the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today announced that it has ranked No. 510 on the 39th annual 2020 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third year in a row that Homesnap has been named to the Inc. 5000 list.

The annual Inc. 5000 list includes the most successful companies within America's most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Companies named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.

"We are extremely proud to be ranked among the fastest-growing companies in America for the third consecutive year," said Homesnap CEO, John Mazur. "Our continued growth is proof that Homesnap has built one of the most innovative platforms in real estate technology. The success we've achieved to date only motivates us to work harder and keep innovating."

Homesnap's three-year growth rate -- 917.18% -- from 2016 to 2019 can be attributed to its expansion into 240+ markets across the country and the introduction of several new marketing and software products for real estate agents, including new features in Homesnap Pro , the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents, and Homesnap Pro+ , a premium service for Homesnap Pro users that creates, launches, and optimizes all aspects of a real estate agent's business profile on Google. Additionally, Homesnap is now accessible to over one million real estate professionals.

"It is an honor to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row," said Homesnap President & Co-Founder, Steve Barnes. "When we started Homesnap in 2012, our mission was to give real estate agents the most innovative, high-quality products to help them run and grow their business. Seeing that mission become a reality, and receiving prestigious awards such as the Inc. 5000, are both very gratifying. This award is a testament to the entire Homesnap team and the work we do every day."

The 2020 Inc. 5000 list is the most competitive crop in the list's history and complete results, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

This award is the latest accolade earned by Homesnap. Recently, Homesnap was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 Series of DC Metro's Fastest Growing Companies , ranking No. 16 overall and No. 2 in the real estate category, the Forbes 2020 List of America's Best Startup Employers , and the HousingWire 2020 TECH100 .

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 240 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information visit www.inc.com .

