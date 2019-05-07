Homesnap Now Available To Over One Million Agents

BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap, the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today announced that over one million agents across the country now have access to its platform, including the mobile productivity app Homesnap Pro. This milestone is firm evidence of the industry's adoption of Homesnap as the leading technology solution for agents, brokers and consumers.

Homesnap partners with over 200 multiple listing services (MLSs) to provide Homesnap Pro as their mobile solution for agents and brokers. Homesnap Pro offers essential products for agent and broker success, including productivity tools, marketing services and client management, on a single platform. Features like Homesnap's in-app messaging, free branding, digital marketing services and many others all work to strengthen relationships with clients and prospects and make real estate professionals more productive from their phones.

As the public-facing brand of the Broker Public Portal (BPP), Homesnap operates a leading home search portal with real-time MLS data which is visited by millions of consumers each month. Following industry-friendly Fair Display Guidelines, Homesnap sends all leads for free to the listing agent or broker and does not feature any third-party ads in the app or online. Homesnap has delivered over a million free leads to listing agents and brokers since its launch.

"This is a landmark moment for our company," said Homesnap co-founder Steve Barnes. "Since our founding, our mission has been to serve and work with the industry, recognizing the value that agents and brokers bring to their clients. We set out to build a national brand with a national footprint, and now that Homesnap is accessible to over one million real estate professionals, that vision is becoming a reality."

Homesnap is also integrated with leading MLS software systems, including CoreLogic's Matrix and Black Knight's Paragon, which allows agents to perform their essential MLS-related tasks from one device, using one app, wherever they are. These integrations with the industry at a fundamental level will continue to drive widespread use of Homesnap in markets across the country.

"This incredible milestone is a testament to the success we've achieved in building products that agents and brokers need and use and that MLSs are proud to provide. We're excited to continue enhancing and improving Homesnap in the coming years," said John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap.

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from over 200 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 85% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

