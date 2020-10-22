Homesnap Ranks No. 18 On The Washington Business Journal’s 2020 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Homesnap ranks No. 18 overall on the 2020 list. WBJ's Fastest Growing Companies list is one of the most prestigious award programs recognizing Washington, D.C. metropolitan area-based private organizations. Companies must have had at least $2 million in revenue in 2017 and at least $10 million in 2019 to be considered. Among the 2,200 private and locally based companies considered, Homesnap rose to the top of the list and ranked number one in the real estate category.

"Homesnap's commitment to bring real estate agents the most innovative, high-quality products in the industry is at the heart of everything we do," said John Mazur, Homesnap CEO. "This award recognizes the hard work we've done and the industry's strong response to our products, and it also serves as motivation to keep building and innovating."

Homesnap's average change in revenue of 83.63% from 2017 to 2019 can be attributed to its expansion into 240+ markets across the country and the introduction of several new marketing and software products for real estate agents, including new features in Homesnap Pro , the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents, and Homesnap Pro+ , a premium service for Homesnap Pro users that creates, launches, and optimizes all aspects of a real estate agent's business profile on Google. Additionally, Homesnap is now accessible to over one million real estate professionals.

"Ranking No. 18 on the Fastest Growing Companies list for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor," said Steve Barnes, Homesnap President & Founder. "We are proud of the entire Homesnap team and their continued motivation to better serve our clients, especially during these unprecedented times."

This award is the latest accolade earned by Homesnap. Recently, Homesnap was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranking No. 510, the 2020 Inc. 5000 Series of DC Metro's Fastest Growing Companies , ranking No. 16 overall and No. 2 in the real estate category, the Washington Post 2020 Top Workplaces , the Forbes 2020 List of America's Best Startup Employers , and the HousingWire 2020 TECH100 .

Homesnap's ranking on the list was announced at the annual award presentation on October 21, 2020. Complete results of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies of 2020 by The Washington Business Journal can be found by visiting https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2020/10/21/revealed-the-2020-fastest-growing-companies.html .

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 240 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

