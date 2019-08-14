Homesnap Ranks No. 38 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap, the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today announced that it is ranked No. 38 on the 38th annual 2019 Inc. 5000 List, the prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year in a row that the company has been named to the list, which only one in four achieve.

"We are very proud to be ranked among the fastest-growing companies in America for the second consecutive year," said Homesnap CEO John Mazur. "To sustain our growth trajectory for this long is truly a testament to the entire Homesnap team and the work we do every day to provide superior service and create innovative technology for our clients."

Homesnap's three-year growth rate -- 6176.6% -- is due to its expansion into 200+ markets across the country, the introduction of several new marketing and software products for real estate agents, including Homesnap Pro+ a premium service for Homesnap Pro users, and the fact that Homesnap is now accessible to over one million real estate professionals.

"Our accelerated growth demonstrates the success we've achieved in building products that agents and brokers love and that our multiple listing service (MLS) partners are proud to provide. The success we've achieved today only motivates us to work harder and keep innovating," said Homesnap co-founder Steve Barnes.

The 2019 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454%, and a median rate of 157%. Additionally, the Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, and the companies on the list collectively generated 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the 2019 Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 List is only the latest honor earned by Homesnap. Recently, Homesnap was named a 2019 Top Workplace by Inc. and The Washington Post and also ranked No. 21 on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™.

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from over 200 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 85% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. For more information, visit www.homesnap.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information visit www.inc.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The 2019 Inc. 5000 List is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies -- as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found by visiting www.inc.com/inc5000.

