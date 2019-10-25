Homesnap Ranks No. 5 On The Washington Business Journal's 2019 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap , the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 by The Washington Business Journal. Homesnap ranks No. 5 overall on the annual list due to its 6176.6% revenue growth from 2016 to 2018.

The Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies list recognizes Washington, D.C. metropolitan area-based private companies with revenue of at least $2 million in 2016 and at least $10 million in 2018 that have achieved top revenue growth over the last three years. Homesnap's ranking on the list was announced at the annual award presentation on October 24, 2019. Among the 2,000 private and locally based companies considered, Homesnap was the number one real estate company to be honored in the Top 75 Fastest Growing Companies.

"We are thrilled to be ranked among the fastest growing companies in the Washington, D.C. area," said Homesnap CEO, John Mazur. "Washington has been a fantastic home to Homesnap since our launch, as we have found tremendous talent here to help drive our success. This award is a testament to the entire Homesnap team and the work we do to provide superior service and innovative technology for our clients."

Homesnap's tremendous three-year growth rate -- 6176.6% -- comes from its expansion into 200+ markets across the country, the introduction of several new marketing and software products for real estate agents, including Homesnap Pro+ a premium service for Homesnap Pro users, and the fact that Homesnap is now accessible to over one million real estate professionals.

"We are very proud to be included on this prestigious list by The Washington Business Journal for the first time," said Homesnap co-founder, Steve Barnes. "It recognizes the success we've achieved in building products that agents and brokers love and that our multiple listing service (MLS) partners are proud to provide. I am honored to work with the entire Homesnap team and look forward to continued growth in the future."

This award is just one of many that Homesnap has received in the past year honoring its products, leadership, growth and workplace culture. Recently, the company was named a 2019 Tech100 winner by HousingWire , a 2019 Top Workplace by Inc. and The Washington Post and also ranked No. 38 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Complete results of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 by The Washington Business Journal can be found by visiting www.bizjournals.com/washington/2019/fastest-growing-companies-in-greater-dc.com .

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from over 200 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 85% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. For more information, visit www.homesnap.com .

