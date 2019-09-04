HomeSphere Announces New President and COO

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSphere, a leader in construction technology with the only digital marketplace connecting major building product manufacturers to residential home builders, announced a new management structure effective Sept. 1, 2019.

Greg Schwarzer, formerly the company's chief revenue officer, will become president and chief operating officer. Glenn Renner, who previously held the title of president and CEO, will retain both his CEO and board positions.

The new leadership structure sets the foundation as HomeSphere, named one of the top 10 construction technology companies in the U.S., completes a two-year product buildout that transitions it from a tech-enabled services company to a business-to-business software platform.

"Since 2017, we have been building a robust technology platform that has the potential to change the way the residential construction industry connects to and uses data," said Renner. "Greg is the ideal person to lead us through the next stage. He has spent his distinguished 30-year career building technology and data companies with sound sales and operations techniques and a deep understanding of the systems and processes needed for growth."

Within the new management structure, Renner, who has served as president since 2008, will focus on strategic growth initiatives and inorganic growth opportunities. Schwarzer will oversee the company's day-to-day operations while managing organic growth.

Schwarzer's successful career combines years of experience leading business development, partner management and sales operations for technology companies from a small startup, which he co-founded, to a publicly traded technology leader, and nearly everything in between.

HomeSphere and its clients will benefit from his experience in the trenches — he started his career among the fledgling Silicon Valley tech companies and was an early developer of open source web platforms — and his work designing the architecture to scale small-to-midsize companies.

Schwarzer helped scale social media data company Gnip into a high-performing revenue generator for its clients. Under his leadership, the company attracted media giant Twitter, which ultimately acquired Gnip in 2014. Schwarzer remained with Twitter for four years after the sale to expand the data division worldwide and drive growth initiatives. He joined HomeSphere in 2018.

"In his time with HomeSphere, Greg has created a revenue organization architecture that will deliver increased value to our customers while scaling the overall business," said Renner. "Working in tandem, we can truly lead the industry in technology adoption, creating innovative ways for manufacturers and residential builders to solve the unique challenges of homebuilding."

HomeSphere will not backfill the chief revenue officer role. Instead, Renner and Schwarzer have closely aligned the business development, sales and customer success departments, which will report to Schwarzer. A former sales training consultant, Schwarzer has developed processes and key performance metrics to enhance the efficiency of HomeSphere's sales operations, including enhancements to the company's Salesforce CRM and product enhancements that add new levels of customer service and client support.

"HomeSphere is perfectly positioned to scale tremendously over the next few years," said Schwarzer. "We've successfully launched our new business model, and builders and product manufacturers are rapidly adopting our technology platforms. Now is the time to expand further into the residential construction industry — and revolutionize the way it uses data."

About HomeSphere

HomeSphere is the construction industry's leading marketplace connecting building product manufacturers to the largest community of homebuilders in the United States. Builders use HomeSphere's tools and services to connect with building product manufacturers, discover the right products for the homes they build and earn incentives on more than 1,500 building products from foundation to finish. Along with earning many product awards, HomeSphere was recently named among the top 10 technology providers to the construction industry, in the 2019 Constructech 50, and as a ColoradoBiz Magazine Top Company.

Media Contacts:

Liz Polson, HomeSphere, lpolson@homesphere.com

Tracy Henderson, Center Reach Communication, tracy@centerreachcommunication.com

SOURCE HomeSphere