HomeSphere Named to Constructech 50

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSphere today announced its selection to Constructech 50, a listing of the most influential construction technology companies in the U.S. The company, which connects residential homebuilders and building product manufacturers in a powerful digital marketplace, was recognized for its entrepreneurialism, innovative solutions, forward-thinking and resiliency.

"Though we've experienced a bitter disruption in our booming economy, there has never been a better time to invent new processes and change old ways of doing business," said HomeSphere CEO Glenn Renner. "Constructech has always been a champion of advancements in the industry, and we appreciate their recognition and support of our work."

The Constructech 50 is a result of monthslong research by editors of leading trade publisher Constructech and its team of judges, who rate construction technology companies on their impact on the industry, along with problem-solving, customer engagement, responsiveness in times of crises and more.

HomeSphere was named among the list's top eight most influential tech companies.

"Within days of the onset of the pandemic, HomeSphere found new ways to help its customers and the industry as a whole," said Constructech Editorial Director Peggy Smedley. "Build on to this a company that is constantly innovating, and this is a recipe for success."

During the pandemic, HomeSphere's value to its customers – building product manufacturers and builders – grew exponentially. With the usual sales channels shut down, its SaaS platform, HomeSphere-IQ®, became a virtual selling ecosystem complete with lead generation, communications tools and a data-rich marketplace. Now with two subscription service levels, Enterprise and Emerge. HomeSphere-IQ is available 24/7 so sales teams across the country can unlock customer and supply chain insights anytime, anywhere.

"Our digital-first model helped our clients immediately pivot to a virtual selling environment," said HomeSphere President Greg Schwarzer. "And while homebuilding has remained remarkably strong during the pandemic, every industry segment and company today needs to transform to the new way of working. We are well positioned to be the technology that supports the evolution."

