HomeSphere Receives Industry Honors for 3rd Consecutive Year

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSphere, a marketplace connecting residential homebuilders and building product manufacturers, has released powerful new features and subscriptions for its HomeSphere-IQ platform and has taken home two Constructech Top Product awards as a result.

With HomeSphere-IQ, manufacturers unlock unprecedented access to the industry's largest community of hard-to-reach, highly profitable homebuilders. By establishing direct relationships with builders active in HomeSphere's marketplace, manufacturers outperform their acquisition and retention goals.

"HomeSphere-IQ forms a bridge between builders and building product manufacturers, creating much-needed collaboration," notes Peggy Smedley, President and Editorial Director of Constructech.

HomeSphere-IQ Enterprise received the Top Product award in the "Trusted Products" category. With Enterprise, blue-chip manufacturers have access to all-new platform features that empower their organizations to uncover and close new business opportunities, get a better ROI on marketing spend and validate builder product usage more efficiently.

HomeSphere-IQ Emerge received the Top Product award in the "Concept" category. Emerge opens HomeSphere's marketplace to a new class of manufacturers that are entering new markets or expanding their product availability to homebuilders. HomeSphere-IQ Emerge arms these manufacturers with everything they need to sell to and establish relationships with builders, get their products installed in more homes and nurture long-term brand affinity.

"HomeSphere-IQ is the product of HomeSphere's transition from a services and support company to a data-driven ecosystem for our customers and the industry," said HomeSphere CEO Glenn Renner. "The recognition from Constructech and growing interest from our customers is encouragement to keep our sights set on our goal to digitize the supply chain in order to revolutionize how building products are selected and maintained."

About HomeSphere

HomeSphere connects homebuilders and building product manufacturers in one marketplace. Powered by the company's powerful platform, builders and manufacturers can consistently outpace the market together. It was named a "top 10" technology company in the 2019 Constructech 50 and a ColoradoBiz Magazine Top Company. Its platform has been named as a Constructech Top Product in 2018, 2019 and 2020.



