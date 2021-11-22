Homestead Entertainment and A Glimmer of Hope present the TV series Hollywood Houseboys on Tubi

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Entertainment and A Glimmer of Hope Productions present Hollywood Houseboys exclusively on Tubi, a Fox Entertainment Company. Beginning Friday, Nov. 19th this new unscripted series releases with a diverse LGBTQIA audience in mind.

Hollywood Houseboys

Homestead Entertainment and Executive Producer Ryan Hope release Hollywood Houseboys during Trans Awareness Week which culminates into Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20, 2021 to honor the lives taken due Anti-Trans Violence. A planned IG Takeover hosted by Francis Perdue, Director of Public Relations for Homestead Entertainment @frannubian will take place on Homestead's Instagram, Homestead Entertainment (@homestead_entertainment) • Instagram photos and videos.

The cast includes, EP, BIPOC creator, Ryan Hope @aglimmerofryanhope, who was just honored by Warner Media with The Richard D. Parsons Community Impact Award, You Tube Video: Don Lemon presents Ryan Hope with the Impact Award https://youtu.be/-IpvlkVly_Q](https://youtu.be/-IpvlkVly_Q , Curtis J @Curtisjaystayfly . and aspiring musical artist, his life partner, Vincent Cooper @looking4vince , best friend of the group, Antwaun Hoskin @Antwaun_Hoskin and the late Domonique "Duffy" Newburn @allthingsdomo .

The cast focuses on sexual orientation and gender identity education and striving in the midst of diversity as they round the emotions of losing a loved one to senseless violence. Honored in this series is Trans woman of color, Domonique "Duffy" Newburn, who documented her gender identity transition in the series. Off the heels of a great community award that honors the group, Trans Can Work, Ryan Hope releases this work in dedication to Domonique "Duffy" Newburn.

Watch the drama unfold from the beginning of the show which has humble beginnings of hustling in Hollywood to the finale which showcases how this group of friends learn to better understand the diversity within their own LGBTQIA community. They are the epitome of what it means to "Live Without Limits."

Trailer for Hollywood Houseboys: Hollywood Houseboys Trailer

Follow the journey of this explosive series on Instagram on @hollyboys_LA and stream it on Tubi. The cast and filmmakers are open for interviews about the reality tv series, Hollywood Houseboys.

For more information about Homestead Entertainment visit https://HomesteadEntertainment.com

ABOUT HOMESTEAD ENTERTAINMENT

Homestead Entertainment is a distribution service, super-serving the community with the best selection in tv and film covering all genres. Homestead is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Homestead's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US.

