Homestead Entertainment and A Line Cinema Release Narc on Tubi

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi, A Fox Entertainment Company, releases Narc the movie ahead of schedule. This crime drama turns into a thriller as the main character looks for justice in a search for his parent's killers.

Narc 2021

Narc the movie is a complex film that deals with trust, loyalty, and destruction. Toggling the line between justice and vigilante the main character, Officer Tracey Smith, played by Antoine Jackson learns what the badge and trust truly mean. Mainstay actor, Lemastor Spratling rounds the main cast with Jamal Woolard (Notorious), QuaNae Coleman, London Aaron, Will Coleman and Eva Lora create a complicated Narcotic Task Force that fight from every angle of power and for the community at large. Guest appearances by Noel Gugliemi give the film the edge that it needs and audiences love. Cast includes Jason 'JaySkillz' Collins, Tristin Fazekas, Rene Henry, Tory Monay, Mena Monroe, King Scott, and Deborah Lane Spencer.

Brandon Cornett is multifaceted as the Director and joined forces with producers Kareem Alexander, Tristin Fazekas and Carlos Willis to bring this Detroit film to fruition. Jason Collins teamed up with Brandon to write a crime drama that has the elements of a thriller. Not knowing who is out for you is the premise for the movie. Family sometimes manifest as the main culprits along with the pursuit of money and power. Wanting a better life and fighting on the mean streets of Detroit make this film noteworthy.

Narc the movie is out on Tubi: Watch Narc (2021) - Free Movies | Tubi (tubitv.com) .

For more information about Homestead Entertainment visit https://HomesteadEntertainment.com

ABOUT HOMESTEAD ENTERTAINMENT

Homestead Entertainment is a distribution service, super-serving the community with the best selection in tv and film covering all genres. Homestead is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Homestead's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US.

