Homestead Entertainment and Faim Film Entertainment Debut Tina and Lori for a Generation Z Crowd on Tubi

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Entertainment Faim Film Entertainment unveil Tina and Lori exclusively on Tubi, a Fox Entertainment Company. Beginning Friday, Nov. 19th this new film releases with a younger audience in mind. Generation Z face a plethora of challenges in the pandemic era. Between parents being laid off, crime rates rising and pressure for young women to bare too much through social media and the internet this film mimics real life choices that inner-city youth face, especially young African American women.

Tina and Lori

Tina and Lori is written and directed by Alexis Louise with a collaboration from Executive Producer, DeJuan Ford. A coming-of-age story was not enough for this movie there are twists and turns that a younger generation understands. It entails a journey of generation Z characters who are not just finding their way but fighting to get to a better place in life. Tina is played by Elizabeth Foxx and Lori is portrayed by DeCarla Strong. Cast members include Aqueel Ash-Shakoor, Devin Banks, Madison D. Coates, Autumn Estridge, Christopher Collins, Michael Davis Arnold, Ameerah Garrison, Clifton McGarity IV and Darmel Roby.

These two young ladies have taken friendship to the next level. Leveling up out of the hood is the only way to be successful. Get a college education, a decent job and be a perfect citizen is the motto preached by parents all across the nation. Even on that journey nothing is perfect. Defying the odds and becoming college students together is the plan. Tragedy strikes and they have to navigate more than SATs and normal first-year entry hurdles to get into college. Tuition is not the only thing standing in their way this time.

The cast and filmmakers are open for interviews about this Generation Z tale of two young women struggling to go to college.

For more information about Homestead Entertainment visit https://HomesteadEntertainment.com

ABOUT HOMESTEAD ENTERTAINMENT

Homestead Entertainment is a distribution service, super-serving the community with the best selection in tv and film covering all genres. Homestead is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Homestead's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US.

Contact: Francis Perdue 205-635-9824 [email protected]

SOURCE Homestead Entertainment