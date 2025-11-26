Homestead Entertainment and FOX Soul Announce Exclusive Partnership to Premiere New Black Cinema Every Saturday Night

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Entertainment, a global leader in the distribution of dynamic and diverse Black cinema, has announced an exclusive content partnership with FOX Soul, the premiere digital network dedicated to amplifying Black voices and culture.

FOX Soul will debut a new feature film from Homestead Entertainment every Saturday night, offering audiences a consistent lineup of bold, original stories that celebrate the richness, resilience, and creativity of the Black experience.

This collaboration represents a milestone in the evolution of both companies — combining Homestead Entertainment's extensive catalog and expertise in independent film distribution with FOX Soul's influential platform and loyal, worldwide audience. Together, they are redefining what Saturday night entertainment looks like for Black audiences and film enthusiasts everywhere.

"Our mission at Homestead has always been to elevate Black storytelling and make it accessible to audiences across the globe," said Rob Johnson, CEO of Homestead Entertainment. "Partnering with FOX Soul gives us the perfect platform to share these stories — stories that speak to our history, our culture, and our humanity."

"FOX Soul is excited to partner with Homestead Entertainment to showcase compelling, and meaningful stories that resonate with our audience. Together, we aim to make FOX SoulCinema a destination for viewers seeking inspiring and impactful films," said Derika Abraham, Manager of Programming & Content at FOX Soul.

The partnership will launch with a curated selection of critically acclaimed films and fan-favorite titles from Homestead's library, followed by exclusive premieres, filmmaker spotlights, and behind-the-scenes features throughout the year. This new programming initiative aims to amplify emerging Black filmmakers and give audiences unprecedented access to the voices shaping the future of cinema.

Together, Homestead Entertainment and FOX Soul are turning Saturday nights into a cultural celebration — one that honors Black artistry, champions diversity, and connects communities through the power of storytelling.

About Homestead Entertainment

Homestead Entertainment is a global distribution powerhouse specializing in Black cinema and multicultural storytelling. With a robust catalog spanning feature films, documentaries, and television content, Homestead champions independent filmmakers and connects audiences worldwide to authentic stories that matter.

About FOX Soul

"Conversations That Matter" at FOX SOUL, we're talking about what you're talking about. We amplify real voices and create a space that informs, inspires, and empowers the community to move us all forward.

