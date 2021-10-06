Homestead Entertainment Announces New Projects and Team Members

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Entertainment acquires new projects and launches an executive team. Homestead Entertainment, a new BIPOC, film and television distribution company add new content and a new team member.

Homestead Entertainment has expanded its executive team, tapping Francis Perdue as its first Director of Public Relations and Dennis L. Reed II expands his role to Head of Original Films.

Perdue and Reed will continue the company's strategic growth and allow it to further expand its BIPOC distribution footprint.

They have appointed veteran publicist Francis Perdue, of Perdue Inc. and former Director of Public Relations for Burgerim to lead the way with groundbreaking news of acquisitions made by Homestead Entertainment. Francis Perdue has been added to the roster of capable industry veterans that make up the leadership of Homestead. Inspired by Homesteader (1919) which was a movie by Oscar Devereaux Micheaux. Oscar was an owner, author, film director and independent producer of more than 44 films which were distributed from Lincoln Motion Picture Company. Lincoln was the first movie company owned and controlled by black filmmakers. In essence, this company is picking up where the legacy was started and creating a distribution source for creators, filmmakers, producers, directors and more.

Headed by four heavy hitter entertainment powerhouses, Dennis L. Reed II (DIIR Productions), Leonard Burnett Jr. (HERO Media and Uptown Magazine), Sean Armstrong (Filmmaker Relations, Marketing, & Operations) and Rob Johnson (Acquisitions: TV & Film) Homestead is pushing through the entertainment industry as a force to be reckoned with by making a way for Indie filmmakers. Diversity and inclusion are key to the company's mission as a distribution company. Their mission was founded with the multifaceted view of services pertaining to distribution, production, marketing and financing, film, television, and digital content with a driven focus on people of color. Their goal is to serve as a vehicle for diverse storytellers to allow their voices to be heard.

Success from the latest projects from director and producer Dennis L. Reed II are the First Lady Series with First Lady 3 rounding the series in 2021, He Said She Said( 2021) and Indictment , Lola( 2020, an Antoine Allen award winning film, starring Taja V. Simpson), Twenty Pearls(narrated by Phylicia Rashad with a cameo by Kamala Harris, VP of the United States) He Played Me(2021, literary adaptation by Lisa Brown and Kamal Smith), Asbury Park(A Coming of age tale of injustice by Ken "Legend" Williams) and other films have yielded a first look deal with Tubi.

Dame Dash Studios now distributes through Homestead Entertainment. Latest Tubi adds for Dame Dash's projects are Honor Up, The Secret To Ballin and Blu Rock Festival.

Several pipeline projects are in the works with other entities.

For more information about Homestead Entertainment visit https://HomesteadEntertainment.com

ABOUT HOMESTEAD ENTERTAINMENT

Homestead Entertainment is a distribution service, super-serving the community with the best selection in tv and film covering all genres. Homestead is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Homestead's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US.

Media Contact:

Francis Perdue

205.635.9824

[email protected]

SOURCE Homestead Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.HomesteadEntertainment.com

