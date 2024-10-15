Homestead Heritage Candlemaker finds and creates warmth and light in artisan community

Artisans and farmers protecting and preserving the heritage of the American West pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Candlemaking and other craft seminars, agricultural exhibits, and music activities are on display each day at Homestead Craft Village and featured at Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open three weekends from November 29 through Dec. 14.

WACO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Rebekah Owen, an artisan at the Heritage Candle Shop, the warmth and light of her candles is a reflection of the warmth and light she's found in the Homestead Heritage community. Her candles are handcrafted in small batches with all-natural ingredients, casting warm light and filling homes with delightful fragrances.

Rebekah Owen is a candlemaker who hand-crafts all-natural candles sold at Homestead Craft Village in Waco, Texas. Courtesy of Homestead Heritage 2024

"Candles create an ambiance and contribute to a great first impression. When you walk into a home, to a dinner – the first thing you notice is how it smells," Owen said. "This is due in part to the use of essential oils and fine fragrance oils, and partly from the negative ions created by candles made with all-natural beeswax."

Rebecca grew up in Austin and in her teens, accompanied her mother on visits to Homestead Heritage. She later fell in love with her future husband, Jed, who introduced her to the craft of candlemaking.

"I've always loved candles, but I never considered making candles myself," Owen says. "I remember walking in that first time into the shop and feeling a little scared, but also really excited to learn a new craft."

Today, she makes candles and teaches the craft to others, putting the warmth of her personality into each candle.

Heritage Candle Shop sources natural ingredients including beeswax from American honeybees and all-natural wooden and cotton wicks to produce high-quality, eco-friendly candles. Shortcuts such as paraffin wax from petroleum, artificial dyes and synthetic fragrances are not used since they produce candles that don't burn as bright or as long as natural waxes, and produce harsh, chemical scents. The old ways the community preserves have proven to be the best.

Homestead Heritage operates on principles of individual ownership coupled with community collaboration, seen daily in the shops and especially evident during large community events such as the yearly Thanksgiving weekend festival. "Everyone contributes, from setting up food stalls to organizing music and building booths," Owen says. "It's a collective effort that makes you feel part of something much larger."

Rebekah and other artisans invite guests to participate in classes available year-round, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Homestead Craft Village located north of Waco, a few minutes off the interstate or to make plans to visit the 37th Annual Homestead Fair Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14, 2024.

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit https://www.homesteadheritage.com/the-shops/ to learn more, shop or plan your trip, and https://www.homesteadfair.com/ for information about Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open three weekends from November 29 through Dec. 14.

Watch Rebekah at work in the candle shop at Homestead Heritage.

