Homestead Modern and HHD Holdings Building Pause House Project as Small Homes Gain Popularity

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Modern LLC, a leading developer and vacation property manager in the High Desert communities adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, and HHD Holdings LLC, a New York-based investment group, are building two 560-square-foot single-family residences designed to tap into the burgeoning popularity of smaller homes and recent regulatory changes allowing them.

Upon completion in March, they will enter the short-term vacation rental market (Airbnb) with Homestead Modern as manager.

Rendering of soon to be completed 'Pause House'

The homes, dubbed Pause House, feature an open-plan configuration, including compact but full kitchens. The name Pause is meant to suggest that visitors take a pause from their everyday lives and tune into all that the desert has to offer – and do so in a comfortable and inspiring setting.

"We are very excited about the Pause House project because we believe this is the perfect product for the growing vacation rental market in the High Desert," said Dave McAdam, founder and co-owner of Homestead Modern. "Many of the guests at our properties are couples and we believe they will readily embrace these smaller and decidedly hip homes. Additionally, Pause House is a tip of the hat for us to the spirit of the original jackrabbit homestead cabins that proliferated in the High Desert after World War II. We see Pause House as bringing that much-loved vernacular into the modern era."

Interior walls and ceilings in Pause House will be clad in plywood. Floors will be polished concrete. Outside, Pause House will offer finishes designed to be all but maintenance-free such as durable fiber cement paneling.

Outdoor amenities will include shaded patios, outdoor dining tables, cool dip "cowboy" tubs, fire features and barbecues. A single-car carport at each of the adjacent five-acre properties will also double as a location for solar panels. Those panels will push electricity back into the electric grid when the sun is shining and will make Pause House nearly net-zero electric consumers.

Until relatively recently, most jurisdictions in California required new single-family residences be a minimum square footage — typically around 725 square feet — or more. Now many of those jurisdictions have reduced or eliminated those minimums entirely, driven in large measure by the statewide housing shortage.

The Pause Houses being built are on Mojave Desert land in an unincorporated area of the county of San Bernardino just north of Joshua Tree National Park. San Bernardino County no longer has any minimum square footage requirements for single-family residences.

To view interior and exterior renderings, a floor plan and site maps, go to www.HomesteadModern.com/pausehouse .

Homestead Modern LLC, with offices in the Town of Yucca Valley, is a leading participant in the High Desert real estate and hospitality market. The company manages the highest-grossing portfolio of short-term vacation rental properties, builds new homes of its own design and renovates existing properties prior to managing them as rental properties for clients. Homestead Modern also works with investors interested in engaging in the booming High Desert economy.

