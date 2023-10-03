HOMESTEAD ROAD ACHIEVES 6TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON THE INC 5000 LIST!

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Road, a prominent purchaser of residential properties, proudly announces its inclusion on the illustrious Inc 5000 list for the 6th consecutive year. This remarkable feat solidifies the company's status as a "permanent resident" on this prestigious roster, a testament to its enduring excellence in the industry.

The Inc 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. Homestead Road's exceptional growth rate of 164% over the past three years has solidified its position among the nation's most successful and dynamic businesses.

Homestead Road's CEO, Andrey Sokurec, expressed his gratitude for the company's continued success: "Earning a spot on the Inc 5000 list for six years in a row is an exceptional accomplishment, and it wouldn't have been possible without the combined efforts of our Homestead Road Team, our valued customers, and our partners. We wear this honor as a badge of pride, a symbol of our prosperity, and it fuels our excitement for the incredible opportunities that await us on the horizon."

Homestead Road's unwavering commitment to facilitating homeowners in selling their properties quickly, effortlessly, and with the utmost integrity has been a pivotal driver behind their impressive growth. Beyond simplifying the selling process, the company takes on the responsibility of essential property improvements and adeptly markets homes at price points that are often irresistible to first-time homebuyers.

In addition to their financial success, Homestead Road has also been recognized for its contributions to the community. The company is involved in numerous charitable initiatives, including partnerships with local nonprofits and efforts to improve housing conditions in underserved neighborhoods.

As Homestead Road looks to the future, it remains dedicated to providing innovative real estate solutions and expanding its reach to help more homeowners and communities thrive. This latest recognition on the Inc 5000 list reaffirms Homestead Road's position as a trailblazer in the industry.

About Homestead Road:

Homestead Road is a foremost tech-enabled real estate solutions company and a prominent purchaser of single-family residential properties, operating in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. Since its inception in 2007, Homestead Road has successfully assisted more than 2,000 homeowners in selling their homes the simple, stress-free way. The company boasts a stellar reputation with over 250 5-star reviews on Google and holds an esteemed A+ Rating from The Better Business Bureau.

