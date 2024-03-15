HOMESTEAD ROAD ACHIEVES PRESTIGIOUS RANKING ON THE 2024 INC. REGIONALS: MIDWEST LIST OF THE FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Road, a leading tech-enabled company in the single-family residential property market, proudly announces its inclusion in the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list. This prestigious ranking celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, spotlighting the innovative and successful small businesses propelling the region's economy.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list highlights the outstanding achievements of 172 private companies across states such as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. From 2020 to 2022, these companies have shown an average growth rate of 134.06 percent, significantly contributing to the regional economy by adding 14,830 jobs and generating a financial impact of $24.5 billion by 2023.

Andrey Sokurec, CEO of Homestead Road, expressed his excitement about the company's recognition, stating, "Homestead Road is leading the charge in addressing the affordable housing crisis with our innovative, technology-driven real estate solutions. We are dedicated to purchasing, renovating, and rejuvenating homes, thus increasing the availability of affordable housing in the market. Our mission is to streamline the home-selling process, offering homeowners a hassle-free experience. Our efforts aim to ensure that more individuals and families have the opportunity to own a home, strengthening communities and fostering sustainable growth."

Furthermore, Andrey Sokurec extends his profound appreciation to the entire Homestead Road team for their extraordinary commitment and dedication. "I deeply appreciate the relentless effort and the extra mile our team goes to serve our customers," Sokurec added. "Their commitment to excellence not only drives our success but also significantly enhances the experience for everyone we do business with."

Homestead Road's inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list not only underscores its significant growth but also highlights the company's transformative impact on the real estate landscape in Minnesota and beyond. By simplifying the home selling process and providing value to both sellers and buyers, Homestead Road continues to set new industry standards.

About Homestead Road:

Homestead Road is a tech-enabled company and a leading purchaser of single-family residential properties, operating in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. Since 2007, the company has helped more than 2,500 homeowners sell their homes simply and stress-free. Homestead Road's competitive advantage lies in providing quick access to cash for selling homeowners, allowing them to avoid the complexities of the traditional home-selling process. After acquiring properties, Homestead Road improves and markets them at prices attractive to first-time homebuyers. As one of America's fastest-growing companies, Homestead Road has earned a spot on the INC 5000 list for six consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment to integrity, connection, and excellence. This achievement underscores the innovative strategy that is reshaping the real estate market.

