Homestead Road Completes Acquisition of Twin Cities Home Buyers, Marking First Step in Strategic Roll-Up Vision

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Road, a tech-enabled real estate company focused on delivering a streamlined and compassionate home-selling experience, today announced the successful acquisition of Twin Cities Home Buyers, a respected local real estate investment firm serving the Twin Cities metro area. The acquisition marks Homestead Road's first official step in its strategy to consolidate and professionalize the highly fragmented fix-and-flip real estate market.

"This is more than a deal—it's the foundation of our long-term vision to scale the fix-and-flip business under the Homestead Road platform," said Andrey Sokurec, CEO and co-founder of Homestead Road. "We're building a modern, trusted residential real estate brand—one that delivers consistent value to homeowners, investors, and the communities we serve."

Founded in 2002, Twin Cities Home Buyers has built a strong reputation for helping homeowners navigate complex property transitions, including distressed and off-market sales, with speed and integrity. Under the Homestead Road platform, the business will continue operating locally while benefiting from expanded resources, technology, and operational support.

"I'm excited to join forces with Homestead Road," said Jason Cramer, CEO of Twin Cities Home Buyers. "This partnership allows us to amplify our impact, scale responsibly, and continue serving Twin Cities homeowners with the same local expertise and care—now backed by a national platform."

Since its founding in 2007, Homestead Road has completed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions, helping over 3,000 homeowners transition with ease and dignity. Following this acquisition, the company is actively engaged in discussions with more than a dozen additional fix-and-flip operators across the United States as part of its strategic expansion strategy.

"Homestead Road's focus on long-term profitability, disciplined operations, and ethical growth is a model for the fix-and-flip industry," said Jim Lesinski, chief growth officer at Homestead Road. "We are building this the right way."

Backed by seasoned advisors and industry veterans, Homestead Road is rapidly positioning itself as a national leader in the transformation of residential real estate—bringing greater consistency, transparency, and trust to a traditionally fragmented market.

About Homestead Road

Homestead Road is a residential real estate company focused on simplifying the home-selling experience for homeowners nationwide. By combining local market expertise with modern technology and operational excellence, Homestead Road purchases homes "as is" at scale, giving homeowners a simple, stress-free selling experience while revitalizing communities and creating long-term value. Since its founding in 2007, Homestead Road has facilitated over 3,000 transactions at a total value of over $1 billion.

CONTACT:

Olga Zinenko / Executive Assistant

561 817 7460

[email protected]

SOURCE Homestead Road