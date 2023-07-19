Homestead Smart Health Plans Appoints John Powers as CEO

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Smart Health Plans is pleased to announce the appointment of John Powers as Chief Executive Officer.

Homestead Smart Health Plans, an organization dedicated to offering transparent and sustainable solutions for employers to address the rising cost of healthcare, today announces the appointment of John Powers as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Powers is a senior healthcare executive with over 25 years' experience, including over a decade of leadership growing the reference-based pricing market. He has been with Homestead since 2022, when he joined as the company's President. Powers' vast experience includes previous roles as EVP and principal of Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) and Vice President of HealthComp Holdings, the largest independent TPA in the US.

"John has a proven track record and brings tremendous market knowledge to Homestead. We are thrilled to have him in the CEO role" Edward Chan, Partner of 1315 Capital, says. "We look forward to the dynamic impact of his leadership in helping empower employers to provide excellent benefits for their employees, giving them a differentiator in the competition for human capital."

"I'm extremely grateful for the trust our board has placed in me. I'm proud of what this team has worked together to accomplish over the past year - driving innovation with all 3 of our integrated solutions: Homestead Smart Health Plans, Claim Watcher Reference Based Pricing and Homestead Insurance Company," said Powers.

"I am excited to continue to work with our leadership team to help employers take back control of their medical spend and provide their employees a better health plan experience", Powers continued. "For brokers, our integrated solution will continue to simplify their world by providing a single source of accountability, coupled with industry leading results for their clients."

About Homestead Smart Health Plans 

At Homestead, our mission is to create transparent and sustainable health plans and put the power back in the hands of the employer. Homestead Smart Health Plans was formed by health insurance industry insiders from some of the biggest names in the business to solve the core problem of rising costs and decreasing coverage. Our plans are built on a proprietary reference-based repricing system and include stop-loss insurance protection against catastrophic losses as well as third-party administration. For more information, visit www.homesteadplans.com. 

