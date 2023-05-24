HomeStory Appoints Industry Veteran Sam Westelman to Bolster Executive Team

News provided by

HomeStory

24 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Ex-Opendoor Leader to Direct Real Estate Operations to Support HomeStory's Rapid Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeStory, a trailblazer in fostering customer-lender relationships, today announced the appointment of Sam Westelman to spearhead its real estate operations. Westelman, known for his expertise in developing high-performing, tailored real estate networks, will elevate lender's mortgage volume and customer satisfaction.

"We are elated to welcome Sam Westelman to HomeStory," announced John Price, CEO of HomeStory. "Sam's groundbreaking contributions at Opendoor speak volumes about his capabilities. We're confident that his leadership will significantly enhance our operations, enabling us to provide unparalleled value to our partners and customers and fuel the next stage of our growth."

HomeStory has earned its reputation by delivering customer engagement programs that promote performance, transparency, and trust. Their white-label platform empowers premier lenders to seamlessly connect in-market shoppers with performance-managed agents across the nation.

Unlike traditional referral networks, HomeStory provides a one-of-a-kind service to curate bespoke networks tailored to each partner's business and performance objectives. Most importantly, HomeStory allows lenders to build on and expand existing loan officer/agent relationships. 

Utilizing a proprietary matching algorithm, HomeStory intelligently identifies the best agents for each customer based on demographics, specializations, performance, and product knowledge. Their cutting-edge technology and data platform have been instrumental in doubling the mortgage pull-through rate for lenders who enroll their customers compared to those who do not engage with the HomeStory program.

With Westelman's twenty-five years of real estate experience and dynamic leadership, HomeStory is uniquely positioned to help lenders maximize their mortgage business. "HomeStory's incredible lender portfolio demands the services of the highest caliber agents. Their Loan Officers depend on these agents to be responsive and unfailingly professional.  Honing each lender's network performance is key to delivering new purchase loans and happy consumers. The proof is in the new blue-chip lender partners we add every month," Westelman said.

About HomeStory
HomeStory is a white-label, enterprise-class customer engagement platform for lenders based in Austin, TX. This platform provides nationwide MLS search, real-time marketing to nurture customers, integrations to CRM, data warehouse, and mortgage loan systems. Lending partners benefit from HomeStory's ability to curate and manage a custom agent network to ensure the highest performance levels and enhance existing relationships. HomeStory offers purpose-built business intelligence to give every lender comprehensive visibility of a customer's journey. With an impressive reach extending to over 100 million consumer households via lender relationships, HomeStory boasts an unparalleled 4th consecutive year of 100% year-over-year growth. For more information, please visit HomeStoryRewards.com.

SOURCE HomeStory

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.