HomeStory Appoints Industry Veteran Sam Westelman to Bolster Executive Team

Ex-Opendoor Leader to Direct Real Estate Operations to Support HomeStory's Rapid Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeStory, a trailblazer in fostering customer-lender relationships, today announced the appointment of Sam Westelman to spearhead its real estate operations. Westelman, known for his expertise in developing high-performing, tailored real estate networks, will elevate lender's mortgage volume and customer satisfaction.

"We are elated to welcome Sam Westelman to HomeStory," announced John Price, CEO of HomeStory. "Sam's groundbreaking contributions at Opendoor speak volumes about his capabilities. We're confident that his leadership will significantly enhance our operations, enabling us to provide unparalleled value to our partners and customers and fuel the next stage of our growth."

HomeStory has earned its reputation by delivering customer engagement programs that promote performance, transparency, and trust. Their white-label platform empowers premier lenders to seamlessly connect in-market shoppers with performance-managed agents across the nation.

Unlike traditional referral networks, HomeStory provides a one-of-a-kind service to curate bespoke networks tailored to each partner's business and performance objectives. Most importantly, HomeStory allows lenders to build on and expand existing loan officer/agent relationships.

Utilizing a proprietary matching algorithm, HomeStory intelligently identifies the best agents for each customer based on demographics, specializations, performance, and product knowledge. Their cutting-edge technology and data platform have been instrumental in doubling the mortgage pull-through rate for lenders who enroll their customers compared to those who do not engage with the HomeStory program.

With Westelman's twenty-five years of real estate experience and dynamic leadership, HomeStory is uniquely positioned to help lenders maximize their mortgage business. "HomeStory's incredible lender portfolio demands the services of the highest caliber agents. Their Loan Officers depend on these agents to be responsive and unfailingly professional. Honing each lender's network performance is key to delivering new purchase loans and happy consumers. The proof is in the new blue-chip lender partners we add every month," Westelman said.

About HomeStory

HomeStory is a white-label, enterprise-class customer engagement platform for lenders based in Austin, TX. This platform provides nationwide MLS search, real-time marketing to nurture customers, integrations to CRM, data warehouse, and mortgage loan systems. Lending partners benefit from HomeStory's ability to curate and manage a custom agent network to ensure the highest performance levels and enhance existing relationships. HomeStory offers purpose-built business intelligence to give every lender comprehensive visibility of a customer's journey. With an impressive reach extending to over 100 million consumer households via lender relationships, HomeStory boasts an unparalleled 4th consecutive year of 100% year-over-year growth. For more information, please visit HomeStoryRewards.com.

SOURCE HomeStory