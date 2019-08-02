HOMESTREET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of HomeStreet, Inc. - HMST

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into HomeStreet, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HMST).

On July 16, 2019, media sources reported that the Company had paid more than $52.7 million to buy out an investor who had launched a proxy battle against it, specifically, that it paid more than $31 per share for Roaring Blue Lion Capital Management's nearly 1.7 million shares, according to a recent securities filing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether HomeStreet's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

