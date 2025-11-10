Homestyle Direct Recognized as 'Elderly Meal Delivery Solution of the Year 2025' by Elder Care Review

Award honors three decades of excellence in medically tailored meal delivery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestyle Direct, a national leader in medically tailored meal delivery, has been named Elderly Meal Delivery Solution of the Year 2025 by Elder Care Review, a print and digital publication with more than 113,000 subscribers nationwide.

This recognition, featured in the November issue, is awarded annually to organizations that demonstrate leadership in elder care, provide innovative and compassionate services, and earn the trust of families and caregivers. Winners are selected based on nominations and subscriber feedback, with criteria including quality of service, customer satisfaction, and proven impact on older adults and their families.

"Homestyle Direct stood out for its longstanding commitment to nutritious, reliable, and compassionate meal solutions for seniors," said Kiara Nash, Managing Editor, Eldercare Review. "This award reflects both the trust Homestyle Direct has earned and the leadership role it continues to play in shaping the future of senior meal delivery."

Founded in 1997, Homestyle Direct has spent nearly three decades delivering meals designed by registered dietitians to support seniors managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. The company now offers more than 35 seasonal meal options – including Diabetes Friendly, Heart Friendly, Renal Friendly, Gluten Friendly, Power Packed, Low Sodium, and Dairy Free choices – ensuring members with diverse needs can enjoy meals that meet medical and personal preferences.

Customer satisfaction was a key factor, where Homestyle Direct leads with a 97% overall satisfaction rate and a 92% taste satisfaction rating. The company also provides an easy ordering process and highly responsive support, ensuring seniors and their caregivers experience both convenience and confidence when choosing Homestyle Direct.

Delivered directly to homes nationwide through a partnership with FedEx, Homestyle Direct's meals empower older adults to maintain independence while giving caregivers peace of mind. The company also partners with Medicaid and Medicare Advantage health plans, state agencies, hospitals, and community organizations, integrating its meal services into broader healthcare strategies that improve outcomes and reduce costs.

"Being recognized by Elder Care Review is a tremendous honor," said Jeff Barteau, CEO of Homestyle Direct. "This award validates our mission to ensure older adults across the country have access to nutritious, great-tasting meals that support healthier living. It reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our members, and the partnerships we've built in healthcare and community organizations."

The November feature in Elder Care Review will include a two-page profile on Homestyle Direct's history, innovation, and real-life impact. With demand for senior meal delivery services growing, the recognition positions Homestyle Direct at the forefront of addressing both health equity and food security nationwide.

"As healthcare evolves, nutrition remains a foundation of wellness," added Barteau. "This recognition inspires us to keep finding new ways to serve seniors with dignity, quality, and compassion."

About Elder Care Review

Elder Care Review is a respected industry publication dedicated to spotlighting organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults and their caregivers. With more than 113,000 subscribers, the magazine is a leading resource for individuals, families, and professionals seeking eldercare services. Learn more at eldercarereview.com.

About Homestyle Direct

Since 1997, Homestyle Direct has been serving home-delivered meals to families across the U.S. Today, the company offers a wide variety of medically tailored meals to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, ensuring choice in every meal to support a healthy lifestyle and promote food security. Developed with a licensed dietitian, each meal balances taste, nutrition, choice, and convenience. To learn more, visit homestyledirect.com.

SOURCE Homestyle Direct