Homestyler AIDA Global AI Design Awards to Open in Milan

MILAN, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of April 23 (local time), the Homestyler AIDA Global AI Design Awards Ceremony will open at the ADI Design Museum in Milan, Italy. Showcasing 170 award‑winning projects alongside cutting‑edge AI technologies, the event will highlight the transformation in the 3D interior design industry and mark the beginning of a new AI‑driven era.

This year's AIDA Global AI Design Awards bring together leading designers from Italy, France, Türkiye, Germany, the United States and other countries to explore frontier AI applications in 3D interior design. Organized by Homestyler and guided by ADI – the Association for Industrial Design in Italy – the competition centers on the theme "AI Design for a Better Life." Over an eight‑month global call for entries and a rigorous judging process, the awards received more than 50,000 submissions. From these, 170 works were selected for their creativity, aesthetics and practical feasibility, demonstrating the disruptive impact of AI on the 3D interior design sector.

The awards ceremony will be held at the ADI Design Museum in Milan, a venue symbolizing some of the highest honors in the design world. In addition to celebrating the winners, the event will bring together design authorities, industry leaders and practitioners from around the globe to discuss the deep integration of AI and 3D interior design and explore future directions for the industry.

AI is reshaping the interior design landscape by freeing designers from repetitive work and enabling them to focus on higher‑value creative tasks. It also lowers the barrier to professional‑grade design and empowers global brands in marketing, customer acquisition and immersive product presentation. As a pioneer in 3D interior design, Homestyler has built an end‑to‑end AI design ecosystem supported by an extensive library of models and case studies. Its AI Planner instantly creates a wide range of floor plans and room layouts, including complex multi-storey villa designs. AI Modeler allows users to upload photos or input text to rapidly generate 3D models, compressing production time to minutes. AI Painter transforms artworks into usable 3D assets within design projects, while supporting online customization and offline production and delivery. AI Decor offers one‑click access to interior design materials for comprehensive soft and hard furnishing layouts. AI Planter supports efficient planning of outdoor and garden spaces, and AI Render delivers high‑quality visualizations at speed, accurately reproducing design styles and turning concepts into compelling visual narratives.

Responding to growing industry interest in AI, the event will also feature the launch of the upgraded Homestyler AI Design Assistant, opening a new chapter in AI‑enabled home design.

On April 23, the ADI Design Museum in Milan will become a global stage for AI‑powered 3D interior design. Industry stakeholders and partners are invited to witness how AI is redefining 3D interior design and explore the future of this rapidly evolving field.

Website of AIDA：

https://www.homestyler.com/solution/hsda_homestyler-design-award-2025/?utm_medium=milan26&utm_source=homestyler&utm_campaign=milan26&adid=882026&source_page=milan26

SOURCE Homestyler