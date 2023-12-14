HomesUSA.com Debuts "Breakthrough" Tech Platform for Builders

Automated SpecDeck elevates MLS listings in Houston, San Antonio and Austin

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomesUSA.com, the No. 1-ranked US brokerage for new home sales, announced the debut of its new, groundbreaking Multiple Listing Service distribution platform for home builders in Houston, Austin and San Antonio, and will also launch in Dallas-Ft. Worth, set for early 2024.

SpecDeck from HomesUSA.com is a new cutting-edge technology that empowers builders to replace their in-house MLS listing process. Created by Ben Caballero, America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, SpecDeck uses strategic automation to create a more streamlined and simpler way for builders to have their listings fully managed.
Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent." Ranked by REAL Trends® as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in US history.
Called SpecDeck, its cutting-edge technology empowers builders to replace their in-house MLS listing process. SpecDeck uses strategic automation to create a more streamlined and simpler way for builders to have their listings fully managed, and it's the first time automation has been fully leveraged in the MLS listing process.

Most importantly, according to HomesUSA.com, SpecDeck more than pays for itself, generating hundreds of additional dollars in profits on average for every listing when production builders enter all their listings into the platform.

Builders who sell more than 100 new homes a year – also known as production builders – continue to struggle in maintaining their MLS home listing data, which is often the core distribution source for other home sales channels, like Zillow, Homes.com, BDX, realtor.com, and other real estate portals.

"HomesUSA.com built SpecDeck as a breakthrough MLS listing and data distribution process for builders," said Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com and creator of SpecDeck. "Through automation and human verification, SpecDeck manages 52 different automated validations for every new home listing as it advances from the lot stage to construction and completion phases. It's the most accurate, advanced MLS system for builders available today."

Now in Beta rollout in three of the largest home building markets in Texas – and the US – SpecDeck is already being embraced by HomesUSA.com's top builder clients.

The No.1-ranked real estate agent by transaction sides and dollar volume each year since 2013, Caballero calls SpecDeck "the most important technology advancement for builders" since he debuted his HomesUSA.com service in 2007. Research shows that, depending on the builder and market conditions, HomesUSA.com delivers builders $700 to $1,100 more in profits per listing versus non-clients.

"The day of builders trying to manually manage their listings in the MLS needs to end because it is too costly," added Caballero.

"Why would a builder waste money on a manual MLS system when they can make money with SpecDeck?" he asked rhetorically.

SpecDeck features a modern dashboard, intuitive navigation, an aesthetically pleasing graphical interface, improved speed, and, perhaps most importantly to top builders, strong security. After the builder's data is transferred, SpecDeck manages the entire MLS listing process, keeping all information updated and current to promote new home listings accurately through the MLS and all other sales channels.  

The three-time Guinness World Records title holder for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent," Caballero and his HomesUSA.com brokerage exclusively works with more than 60 builders in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Learn more about HomesUSA.com and SpecDeck online at homesusa.com.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent." Ranked by REAL Trends® as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in US history. He is the only individual real estate agent to exceed $3 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year (2022), the first agent to exceed $2 billion (2018, 2019, 2020), and the first agent to exceed $1 billion (2015, 2016, 2017). Ben, an award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes and Google Podcasts. Learn more at HomesUSA.com | X: @bcaballero and @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly on his cell at (214) 616-9222 or by email at [email protected].

Media Contact:
Kevin Hawkins
(206) 866-1220
[email protected]

Photo: Ben Caballero (2023)
https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Ben_Caballero_1-scaled.jpg

Image: SpecDeck dashboard:
https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/SpecDeck-Blue-Logo-trans.png

Image: SpecDeck logo:
https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/SpecDeck-Dashboard.jpg

SOURCE HomesUSA.com

