Hometa & Shift Labs Partner to Advance Alternate-Site Infusion Care with DripAssist®

DripAssist was designed to simplify the measurement and monitoring of gravity administered IV infusions by providing a lightweight, continuous digital readout of infusion rate, with 99% accurate drop detection. This compact device easily attaches to an IV set drip chamber and features an optional audio-visual alert to inform caregivers when required. DripAssist can run for 360 hours on a single AA battery, and functions with any tubing size and most IV drip sets for near-universal compatibility.

"We are extremely pleased to add this technology platform to our initial portfolio for IV infusion administration, since DripAssist connects the inherently lower pressure mechanism of gravity infusion with the accuracy of infusion pump flow rate monitoring," said Hometa President & CEO, Jeff Hover.

"Hometa is an ideal partner to accelerate commercialization of DripAssist. They have a rapidly growing portfolio of products to address home-based infusion care, which DripAssist complements," said Koji Intlekofer, CTO and co-founder of Shift Labs.

DripAssist fills a unique role in the delivery of essential infusion therapies to manage acute and chronic illnesses. Until now, most potent medications have been provided by electronic pump, and while efficient, these pumps have drawbacks that constrain wider adoption in non-hospital settings. DripAssist has been deployed in over 200 healthcare settings, from military field settings to outpatient infusion-care settings throughout America.

"We're delighted to launch this partnership. Our work with Hometa puts much of North and South America in the experienced hands of Hometa's team, which allows our engineers to focus on our core mission of accelerating healthcare equity while also building partnerships in Europe and the global health community," says Shift Labs CEO Beth Kolko, "Koji and I built Shift Labs because we believe there is a significant opportunity to develop new, innovation-driven, yet affordable and accessible medical devices that address healthcare inequalities and provide best-in-class care to patients worldwide, regardless of where they seek care. For infusions without pumps, the practice of counting and converting drops to total volume is tricky, time consuming and prone to error. DripAssist simplifies this step by providing continuous electronic monitoring for infusions."

The partnership is effective immediately, with Hometa taking over DripAssist manufacturing and commercialization activities for most of the Americas. The two organizations will partner to develop future generations of the device which will add wireless communication and infusion rate control capabilities.

Visit Hometa.com for more information about this partnership. Visit shiftlabs.com for more information about DripAssist globally.

For more about Hometa:

Cabrina McGinn

[email protected]

For more about Shift Labs:

Beth Kolko

[email protected]

SOURCE Hometa

Related Links

hometa.com

