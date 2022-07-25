Hometap Appoints Fintech Industry Leader Eugene Wong as Chief Financial Officer

Brings Deep Startup and Banking Experience to Fast-Growing Boston-Based Fintech

BOSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometap , a provider of a smart, new loan alternative for tapping into home equity without taking on debt, today announced that it has appointed Eugene Wong as its Chief Financial Officer. Wong, will lead Hometap's finance team in developing strategies for acquisition and deployment of new financial products and services. He joins Hometap from Forward Financing, a Boston-based fintech that provides working capital to small businesses, where he served as Vice President of Strategy & Finance.

Before joining Forward Financing, Wong served as Vice President in the Sponsor Finance Group at Silicon Valley Bank, providing leveraged debt financing to private equity firms in support of their acquisitions of software companies. Prior, he was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs in its Financial Institutions Group, where he advised U.S. financial institutions on mergers, acquisitions, and financing.

"I'm thrilled to become part of the Hometap team, and look forward to applying my experience in the finance and startup spaces to positively impact homeowners across the country through smart and innovative solutions," Wong said. "The opportunity to provide them with the ability to reach their financial goals in new ways is one that's now more important than ever."

Amidst rising interest rates and home values, the home equity investment industry has continued to mature as homeowners look to access the value accumulated in their homes without taking on new debt. In 2022 Hometap continued its rapid growth and expansion, deploying hundreds of millions of dollars in capital to help homeowners, doubling its employee headcount, and launching in three new states, bringing its total state count to 18.

"We're very excited to welcome Eugene to our executive team," said Jeffrey Glass, CEO of Hometap. "His strong background in fintech, operations and banking will further accelerate our growth, build on our leadership position in the home equity investment category, and bolster our efforts to help make homeownership less stressful and more accessible."

A native New Englander, Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics from Wesleyan University and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

About Hometap:

Hometap is on a mission to make homeownership less stressful and more accessible. Our home equity investment product provides homeowners with a fast, simple, and straightforward way to access the equity in their home without taking out a loan or having to sell. By investing alongside homeowners, Hometap offers debt-free cash in exchange for a share of their home's future value — all without any monthly payments or interest over the life of the investment. Through a combination of financial innovation and best-in-class customer service, Hometap enables people to get more from homeownership so they can get more from life. Learn more at hometap.com.

