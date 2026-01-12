HomeTeam Inspection Service Closes 2025 With 10% Revenue Growth, Poised for Stable Winter and Busy Spring

With revenue up every month over 2024 and nine new franchise owners added to the system, the home inspection franchise is ramping up for another year of strategic investments in 2026.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as the real estate market shifts, HomeTeam Inspection Service has continued to grow, with more than 200 locations and a firm foothold in the home inspection industry. With double-digit growth across the system, HomeTeam's focus on operations and strategic growth has paid off, driving it to outperform the broader market and close the year with a 10 percent increase in year-over-year revenue and over 80 percent of franchise owners seeing business stability or growth compared to last year.

"Every single month of this year was up in revenue over last year; we didn't have a single 'down' month," said Matt Cook , Director of Operations. "Our entire company is up 10 percent on the year, and 82 percent of our owners are even or up on last year. We're thrilled to see that level of stability and success across our network."

In addition to steady revenue growth, HomeTeam grew its footprint throughout the year, welcoming new franchise owners in North Seattle; Northern Virginia; Douglas County, Colorado; Southern Tier, New York; Northwest Indiana; Camden County, New Jersey; Southwest Chicago; and Stockton and East Sacramento, California.

HomeTeam also focused heavily on internal infrastructure in 2025, including significant investments in technology partnerships and the integration of AI-powered defect recognition tools in report-writing software to drive an even more efficient inspection process.

Given the real estate market has largely remained stable and HomeTeam's performance has continued to climb, and the brand has continued to invest in its teams, processes and systems to strengthen the model nationwide, HomeTeam is positioned for a great 2026.

"We're seeing transactions increase, and mortgage applications have hit new highs for the year," Cook said. "All our data suggests a stable winter and a busy spring. This year, for our team, has been focused on rebuilding and revamping so that, when the market comes back strong, we're already fine-tuned and ready to go."

Looking toward 2026, Cook says the team continues to build on its momentum for another great year.

"Simply put, next year, we're looking forward to continued growth," he said. "We'll continue to grow our footprint, and we'll also continue working toward growth as an organization. The industry landscape is changing, and we're adjusting our strategy to stay ahead of the curve. We're making significant investments in digital advertising and other initiatives to drive inspection volume independently, ensuring our franchise owners are well-positioned to capture steady revenue regardless of broader industry shifts."

ABOUT HOMETEAM INSPECTION SERVICE

Founded in 1992, HomeTeam Inspection Service is a full-service, independent home inspection franchise serving home buyers, sellers and real estate agents. For 30 years, HomeTeam has built a reputation for providing professional, reliable, efficient and accurate inspections on both residential and commercial property, focusing on electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, exterior and siding, gutters and drainage, mold inspections, air quality reports and much more. Unlike other inspection companies, HomeTeam sends a team of certified inspectors to every appointment in order to provide a better and faster inspection, every single time. The brand's reputation for excellence has made them a top choice among real estate agents and earned them the title of #1 home inspection franchise by Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 listing. Now, HomeTeam Inspection Service has grown to include over 200 territories nationwide. For more information about HomeTeam please visit https://www.hometeam.com .

