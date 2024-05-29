Homethrive Receives Vizient Contract for Caregiving Benefit

The contract offers hospitals and health systems a solution to prioritize the well-being of their employees

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homethrive, a high-tech, high-touch family caregiving support platform, has received a contract from Vizient, Inc. to offer caregiving benefits to Vizient provider customers. Vizient, which signed an agreement with Homethrive to offer benefits to its own employees last year, is the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country.

Homethrive's platform enables employers to address pressing workforce challenges that arise because of family caregiving responsibilities, offering vital assistance for employees to boost retention and reduce turnover. Homethrive helps their members identify resources, navigate benefits, understand caregiving scenarios and provides other assistance to reclaim up to 20 lost hours per week, enabling workers to stay committed to their roles while caring for loved ones.

With caregiving as the second most common reason for workforce departure after retirement, this support is essential for a resilient healthcare workforce. In one survey, 73% of respondents reported some kind of caregiving responsibility, which can contribute to high turnover and staffing shortages. Another report showed caregivers spend about 20 hours a week or more taking care of loved ones, with women and minorities impacted more significantly than other groups.

Enrolled employees have 24/7 access to on-demand resources and live support to help make caring for a loved one easier.

"This latest contract with Vizient marks a significant step forward in our mission to support caregivers, especially within the healthcare industry," said David Greenberg, CO-CEO of Homethrive. "By offering our solution as a benefit, we can help hospitals and health systems address some of the root causes of workforce shortages and improve employee satisfaction and retention."

To learn more about the program, visit Homethrive.com.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is transforming the way we care by offering working caregivers the support they need and deserve to balance work, life, and caregiving responsibilities. Through their high-touch/high-tech platform, caregivers can access 24/7 on-demand resources and live, one-on-one support from their team of expert Care Guides, social work professionals with years of caregiving experience. This highly personalized approach improves outcomes, lowers costs, and saves valuable time. Homethrive is available nationally and offered primarily as an employee benefit through employers and through select health plans.

