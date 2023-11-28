Homethrive Selected to Provide Caregiving Benefit to Vizient Employees

News provided by

Homethrive

28 Nov, 2023, 08:34 ET

Homethrive's intuitive platform will allow the team to take care of their loved ones while also prioritizing their own wellbeing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homethrive, a high-tech and high-touch family caregiving solution, announced it has been selected by Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, to provide caregiving benefits for its employees. Vizient employees now have 24/7 access to Homethrive's innovative caregiving platform, with on-demand resources and live support to help make caring for a loved one smarter, easier and more rewarding. The contract includes Homethrive's in-house team of Master's-level social workers to connect with for emotional support or assistance navigating complex caregiving situations. 

Caregivers spend an average of 20 hours each week on their caregiving responsibilities, many of which are spent juggling medical appointments and coordinating care during the workday. This leads to higher levels of stress, difficulty focusing on their jobs, and even being forced to leave their job when the balancing act becomes too difficult. Also, caregiving has a disproportionate impact on women, who make up over 60% of the caregiving population.

"From children with special needs to elder parents, caregiving requirements are increasing, and it can feel overwhelming at times," said Patty Olsen, Chief People Officer at Vizient. "I'm very excited about this new benefit program for our employees. This service will help them find resources to assist with the requirements of caregiving so they are also able to better manage their personal wellbeing."

Homethrive assists people caring for a loved one who needs more help due to age, disability, or a medical condition. Caregivers can get personalized support whenever and however they need it, from assistance navigating Medicare plan options or a new medical diagnosis to recommendations on home safety equipment and even help keeping track of medications. Participants can also get support finding government and community-based resources to ease the financial impact of caregiving.

"We are thrilled to provide services for an organization like Vizient," said Pat Twohig, Chief Revenue Officer at Homethrive. "Over the past several years, Vizient has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work, and this is another demonstration of their commitment to a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. We are honored to have the opportunity to support Vizient employees who are facing the many challenges that come with being a caregiver."

About Homethrive
Homethrive is transforming the way we care by offering working caregivers the support they need and deserve to balance work, life, and caregiving responsibilities. Through their high-touch/high-tech platform, caregivers can access 24/7 on-demand resources and live, one-on-one support from their team of expert Care Guides, social work professionals with years of caregiving experience. This highly personalized approach improves outcomes, lowers costs, and saves valuable time. Homethrive is available nationally and offered primarily as an employee benefit through employers and through select health plans.

Media Contact (Homethrive):
Ksenia Kulik
Interdependence Public Relations
[email protected]
(919)-349-3786 

SOURCE Homethrive

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.