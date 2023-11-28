Homethrive Selected to Provide Caregiving Benefit to Vizient Employees

Homethrive's intuitive platform will allow the team to take care of their loved ones while also prioritizing their own wellbeing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homethrive, a high-tech and high-touch family caregiving solution, announced it has been selected by Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, to provide caregiving benefits for its employees. Vizient employees now have 24/7 access to Homethrive's innovative caregiving platform, with on-demand resources and live support to help make caring for a loved one smarter, easier and more rewarding. The contract includes Homethrive's in-house team of Master's-level social workers to connect with for emotional support or assistance navigating complex caregiving situations.

Caregivers spend an average of 20 hours each week on their caregiving responsibilities, many of which are spent juggling medical appointments and coordinating care during the workday. This leads to higher levels of stress, difficulty focusing on their jobs, and even being forced to leave their job when the balancing act becomes too difficult. Also, caregiving has a disproportionate impact on women, who make up over 60% of the caregiving population.

"From children with special needs to elder parents, caregiving requirements are increasing, and it can feel overwhelming at times," said Patty Olsen, Chief People Officer at Vizient. "I'm very excited about this new benefit program for our employees. This service will help them find resources to assist with the requirements of caregiving so they are also able to better manage their personal wellbeing."

Homethrive assists people caring for a loved one who needs more help due to age, disability, or a medical condition. Caregivers can get personalized support whenever and however they need it, from assistance navigating Medicare plan options or a new medical diagnosis to recommendations on home safety equipment and even help keeping track of medications. Participants can also get support finding government and community-based resources to ease the financial impact of caregiving.

"We are thrilled to provide services for an organization like Vizient," said Pat Twohig, Chief Revenue Officer at Homethrive. "Over the past several years, Vizient has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work, and this is another demonstration of their commitment to a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. We are honored to have the opportunity to support Vizient employees who are facing the many challenges that come with being a caregiver."

About Homethrive

Homethrive is transforming the way we care by offering working caregivers the support they need and deserve to balance work, life, and caregiving responsibilities. Through their high-touch/high-tech platform, caregivers can access 24/7 on-demand resources and live, one-on-one support from their team of expert Care Guides, social work professionals with years of caregiving experience. This highly personalized approach improves outcomes, lowers costs, and saves valuable time. Homethrive is available nationally and offered primarily as an employee benefit through employers and through select health plans.

Media Contact (Homethrive):

Ksenia Kulik

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(919)-349-3786

SOURCE Homethrive