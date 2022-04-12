Hometown Builder Celebrates 30 years In The Hottest Housing Market In The Nation.

Boise was named 4th in Promising Housing Markets for Homebuyers by Daily Magazine and it's no mystery that the Boise housing market is booming. The area has seen three national home builders join in the past year and this local Idaho builder, after 30 years, is still dominating.

CBH Homes is staying more competitive than ever before and bringing cutting edge technology to the industry. From home buying tools such as being able to tour a home without an agent with Tour Now to buying a home online with the click of a button, CBH is on the forefront in the homebuilding industry working to provide homeownership on every level.

"This is a new era of CBH. We're bringing not only homes to Idaho, but rentals, commercial spaces and more," said Corey. "These are places meant for families to grow, work, and play. We're investing in schools and organizations that are improving our community. Thirty years has been fun, but we're excited for what's to come and to watch this place we love continue to grow and thrive."

What does 30 years of building in Idaho look like? What started with one man, a hammer, and a tool belt, has grown to a high-energy team of 300 people, a Best Place to Work, a community supporter, and an award winning home builder. As a privately held company building solely in Southern Idaho, CBH is a force to be reckoned with. Welcoming over 23,000 happy homeowners and counting, CBH is proud to be a local and proud to be supporting Idaho.

The 30 year celebrations are just getting started. CBH has big plans throughout the year from rodeos, parades, and even a hot air balloon in the works. "This is a big year for us and we want to celebrate with the community that has given us so much," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

About CBH Homes : CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

