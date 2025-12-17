HomeTown Health Honors Rural Georgia Hospital Leaders in 2025 Graduation & Awards Ceremony

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTown Health, LLC held its 26th Annual Fall Conference at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, October 22-24, 2025. The annual event includes breakout sessions and presentations from industry experts, established public figures and healthcare leaders on a local and state level. Additionally, it is a time where HomeTown Health recognizes rural hospital employees for their success at their facility during the previous year.

2025 Executive Leadership Graduates

HomeTown Health is a network of rural healthcare organizations throughout the southeast as well as business partner organizations with rural healthcare solutions. Annual awardees are selected from nominations secured throughout the network and then announced at the annual fall conference event.

"It is truly our pleasure to work alongside hospital leaders throughout the state that serve in rural facilities. It is an even greater pleasure to be able to recognize those leaders as they excel in their facilities which positively impact their communities each year," says Kristy Thomson, COO of HomeTown Health.

Roxy Bacon, RN, Nurse Manager at Optim Medical Center – Tattnall was recognized as the 2025 Nurse Executive of the Year, for her exceptional nursing knowledge, ability to optimize workflows, dedication to her team, energetic nature, compassionate care for patients, and impressive personal and professional balance.

The 2025 Revenue Cycle Leader of the Year award was presented to Megan Ford, Director of Revenue Cycle, from Colquitt Regional Medical Center for her drive, deep care and dedication to her staff and organization, including her own personal and professional growth as an instrumental leader in her department.

Norma Sullivan, CFO at Mountain Lakes Medical Center, was presented as the 2025 CFO of the Year in recognition of her continuous demonstrations of strategic leadership, process improvement, community service, mentorship and ability to meaningfully connect with stakeholders and staff.

The 2025 Hospital Leader of the Year was presented to Geoff Hardy, Administrator of South Georgia Medical Center Lanier, for his exceptional care and leadership of staff as well as commitment to leading with both strength and heart.

In addition to outstanding individual leaders, HomeTown also names a Business Partner and a Hospital of the Year.

The 2025 Business Partner of the Year, CDH Partners, was awarded and recognized for their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation and demonstrated history of service to rural hospitals and healthcare organizations – with a focused priority on information sharing, thoughtful service, participatory collaboration with accountability, executed vision, and exceptional design.

The 2025 Hospital of the Year was presented to Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Georgia for the hard work, dedication and resilience of their team through a time of transition, construction, workforce management, expansion and enhancement of service lines.

The culmination of awards includes the recognition and plaque presentations to the graduates of the 2025 HomeTown Health Executive Leadership Development Program.

April Little – Asa Healthcare Staffing

Kristine Lawson – Bleckley Memorial Hospital

Amber Edenfield – Candler County Hospital

Kelly Bruce – East Georgia Regional Medical Center

Jason Mallow – Evans Memorial Hospital

Alexis Leggett – Jeff Davis Hospital

Kristie Eudy – Jeff Davis Hospital

Laura Pfieffer – Jefferson Hospital

Kelsi Tabb – Miller County Hospital

Jason Fletcher – Miller County Hospital

Kathleen West – Miller County Hospital

Casey Fleckenstein – Monroe County Hospital

Kristy Hall – Mountain Lakes Medical Center

Jill Johnson – Washington County Regional Medical Center

The Executive Leadership Development Program counts more than 200 alumni since its inception and is designed to engage and empower current rural healthcare leaders to continue in healthcare leadership in rural healthcare facilities throughout Georgia.

About HomeTown Health:

HomeTown Health, LLC, has spent over 25 years serving rural hospitals through its membership network in the southeast US, with a homebase in Georgia. HomeTown Health, LLC offers advocacy, education, business partner service indexing, industry conferences, and strategic support to its member hospitals as well as expansive grant-based resources through key partnerships with the Department of Public Health and Department of Community Health in many states. Learn more at http://www.hometownhealthonline.com and more about its online education at http://www.hthu.net.

