Hometown Hero CBD to Create New Cannabis Themed Holiday, Delta 8 Day

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero CBD, Austin's very own award-winning cannabis retailer that puts an emphasis on its work with veterans and providing first-class customer service across the country, is introducing a new cannabis-themed holiday, similar to the likes of April 20 (or 4/20), this December 8 is Delta 8 Day.

Delta 8 Day was conceived to help highlight and spread awareness for the latest cannabis compound, Delta 8 THC, that has been turning heads this year for both recreational and medical purposes.

Delta 8 THC, while familiar to the compound Delta 9 THC (the intoxicating compound found in marijuana), features completely different effects. Delta 8 THC is derived naturally from the hemp plant and delivers an uplifting feeling accompanied by a relaxing body sensation without the same heady effects and less potency than that of Delta 9 THC.

After unveiling their Delta 8 THC product line, Hometown Hero CBD has had a large number of 5-star reviews from their customers (a large majority of which are veterans) highlighting the numerous benefits that they have seen after consuming these products. So in an effort to spread awareness of those benefits, Delta 8 Day was born.

The team over at Hometown Hero CBD encourages everyone to celebrate with them this December 8, especially fellow Delta 8 THC distributors, cannabis influencers, and any of the over 10,000 stores who have already worked with them. They even have a breakdown of Delta 8 Day over on their website where they further explain the meaning behind Delta 8 Day.

Please contact Hometown Hero CBD with any more inquiries you might have, and Happy Delta 8 Day!

