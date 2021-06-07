Hometown Hero Lead Fight Against Delta 8 THC Ban in Texas and Won

"I apologize that we were not more public with our strategy, but because of the nature of politics, it was best that we stayed quiet about our efforts. It turns out we needed a lot of money and key players to make this happen as there were groups fighting to make Delta-8 illegal," said Lukas Gilkey, CEO of Hometown Hero. "One hemp advocacy group and one medical marijuana company chose to fight us head-on. Despite being a very young industry, we proved that the Delta-8 industry is capable of fighting overreaching and unnecessary cannabis regulation."

To halt Delta-8 prohibition in Texas, Hometown Hero thanks the following brands and organizations that helped in their efforts:

Texas Hemp Federation

Coats Rose Law Firm

Texas Hemp Coalition

Delta Effex

Treetop Hemp Co

Honeyroot

Eighty Six Brand

Pinnacle Hemp

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero is a manufacturer and distributor of Delta-8 THC, CBD, and eJuice products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey, Hometown Hero has set out to create high quality, handcrafted products while actively donating to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization.

