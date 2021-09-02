Hometown Lenders Adds Another Branch, Continues Strategic Growth

HTL was proud to add a new branch in Gig Harbor, to its booming team. This branch is managed by Bryan Black Tweet this

"I am excited that the Hometown Lenders family continues to grow in the right way," said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. "We're gaining in numbers while also doubling down on the commitment to excellence and core values that make HTL the preferred choice in local hometowns across our great nation. With every branch we add, HTL is better able to help more and more families live their American Dream. That is something we will always take immense pride in."

Based in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL now has approximately 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality – even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

