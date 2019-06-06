Hometown Lenders Adds Experienced Divisional Manager Kriss Bates to Family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Kriss Bates, of Yuba City, CA, to our family of mortgage professionals. Bates joins Hometown as a Division Manager for the West Coast Production team.

With over 20 years in the business, Bates quickly reached management and spent much of his career helping numerous branches grow their book of business. Bates retired from the mortgage industry in May 2018. In Early 2019, Bates met with top executives at Hometown Lenders and it was immediately apparent that Bates could have a great impact on the company.

"We have worked really hard to find the right professionals to grow and expand with," said John Taylor, President of Hometown Lenders. "The minute I met Kriss, I knew I wanted him to be a big part of our company. Kriss' extensive knowledge and experience is a huge asset as we continue to expand across the country."

"The reason I came back to work is I found a company that is truly open and transparent with the desire to grow," said Bates. "The most important job of a manager is to support your teams. That philosophy has been a big part of my development in the industry and I see the same culture in Hometown Lenders."

Bates joins his sons Charly and Branden at Hometown Lenders but will mainly be focused on growing the Hometown brand, production, and operations for the company on the west side of the country.

"We love having the Bates as part of our family," Taylor said. "Family is such a big part of our culture and seeing how the Bates operate is so representative of what has made our company great over time.

"It is incredibly important to find the right people when you're growing at the pace we are," said Owner and CEO Billy Taylor. "Kriss brings so much to the table that is exciting to us. He understands the business so well and knows exactly how to help our branches achieve their goals."

Hometown Lenders is a national mortgage lending company licensed in over 40 states, providing an exceptional consumer experience by offering the best closing experience and competitive rates. Hometown Lenders is a full-eagle lender and Fannie Mae approved. Established in Huntsville, AL in 2000, Hometown has grown into a national company with over 80 branches across the United States.

For more information on Hometown Lenders, please visit www.htlenders.com.

SOURCE Hometown Lenders

Related Links

http://www.htlenders.com

