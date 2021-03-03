HomeTown Lenders Adds Seven New Branches And Over $100 Million In Estimated Volume Tweet this

The company selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branch partners of Hometown Lenders.

As the latest result, HTL has newly acquired branches situated throughout the country. The new locations are:

Austin, TX (led by Ryan Leahy ): Leahy has been a staple in the Austin and Texas market as a whole for many, many years. He and his team do business the right way, and HTL is thrilled to have them joining.

Sacramento, CA (led by Matthew Cole ): Cole is a great addition to the California team. He is one of the brightest young minds in our industry and will be able to assist in pushing HTL to new heights.

Oklahoma City, OK (led by Shelby Weston ): Weston is opening up the state of Oklahoma for HTL. When going into a new state, it is imperative to find the right partner to assist us with the growth, and HTL found that in Weston and his team.

Edina, MN (led by Thomas Jussila ): Jussila, better known in the industry as Juice, is opening up the state of Minnesota for HTL. He has a great reputation in the market, and HTL is blessed to be able to partner with him to expand the company's footprint.

Lake Worth, FL (led by Adam Cohn ): HTL has been looking for someone to partner with that would allow us to expand into the Southern Florida market, and we found that with Cohn. He takes great pride in the way he handles his customers and was an instant fit into the HTL family.

Dallas, TX (led by Brooks Kelly and Jason Harris ): Kelly and Harris was an easy hire for the company. They seamlessly fit into the family on their first visit to the corporate office and have hit the ground running since they on-boarded.

Sacramento, CA (led by Nicholas Street ): Street is bringing a level of ideas and fire that has spurred the growth of HTL. He handles each customer with excellent service and will further solidify HTL's footprint in California .

Based in Huntsville, Alabama., HTL now has almost 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain who we have, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

"We always go into the first part of the year with an emphasis on growth, not just with volume, but with the right people. In the span of just 30 days, we not only added an estimated $100 million in monthly volume but added seven more partners of the highest caliber," said HTL President John Taylor.

"We feel that each manager, along with their dedicated teams, will bring another level of excellence to Hometown that will continue to spur the unprecedented, positive growth that we have experienced over the past two years."

For more information visit www.htlenders.com .

SOURCE HomeTown Lenders

Related Links

http://www.htlenders.com

