Hometown Lenders Adds Six New Branches
Jun 23, 2021, 07:49 ET
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL), a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, continues its strategic growth with several significant acquisitions to the company.
HTL critically examines and carefully reviews esteemed mortgage lenders who have earned the respect and trust of families in their communities. Through this vetting process, the company decides which existing lenders nationwide would excel as new branches.
As a result, HTL is pleased to announce the addition of six branches to its flourishing family of mortgage professionals. The new locations include: Austin, Texas, managed by Vickie Lasher; Grand Rapids, Michigan, managed by James Eerdmans; Fort Myers, Florida, managed by Desiree Gardner; Redlands, California, managed by Jerad Burke; and Orlando, Florida, managed by Edgar Lozada.
Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL has almost 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.
As seen in thousands of their client testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers a high-quality experience. The company strives to embody Southern hospitality, even in the digital age.
HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's—Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here—is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.
"We're excited to continue strategically expanding our reach nationwide while also building upon the same level of excellence and personalized service on which Hometown was founded," said Billy Taylor, founder and CEO of Hometown Lenders. "HTL is proud to serve more and more communities across America as the months go by, helping families' dreams become realities one day at a time. We look forward to more positive growth moving forward."
For more information visit www.htlenders.com.
