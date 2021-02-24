HomeTown Lenders Continues Growth in California

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL now has almost 100 branch locations and is operating in more than 40 states.

"HTL is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the country because they know how to treat customers with honesty and respect," stated Nick Street, now Producing Branch Manager at HTL. "Joining this successful team was a natural fit for me. This partnership gives me the opportunity to take my team and referral partners to the next level. HTL emphasizes relationships and community, and that's what my team here is all about."

As evidenced by the company's thousands of testimonials ( click here to view the latest ), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, striving to embody old-fashioned Southern hospitality—even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's—Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here—is the foundation of achieving its lofty goals.

"Especially as we grow, we are proud of what makes us unique," said Billy Taylor, CEO of HTL. "We continue to place an unwavering focus on maintaining the mindset that HTL is a ministry to those who make it up and to those who cross our path. This all starts on the local level, with the communities in which we work and live. I am thrilled to have Nick as part of the HTL family."

For more information, visit www.htlenders.com

SOURCE Hometown Lenders

Related Links

http://www.htlenders.com

