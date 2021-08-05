Hometown Lenders Grows Again With New Tennessee Branch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL) continues to strategically grow with the announcement of yet another branch in the Southeast.

A rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, HTL selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branches of Hometown Lenders.

As the latest result, HTL was proud to recently add a new branch in Covington, TN, to its booming coast-to-coast team. This branch is managed by Deborah Lane.

"I am proud that the Hometown Lenders family continues to grow in both numbers and quality," said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. "With each and every branch we add, HTL's core commitment is reinforced to best serve the local hometowns in which we live and work across the United States. We appreciate the customers that continue to choose Hometown for their mortgage lending needs and look forward to serving them long into the future."

Based in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL now has approximately 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality – even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

For more information visit www.htlenders.com .

