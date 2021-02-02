Hometown Lenders Makes Another Major Acquisition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL), a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, has started 2021 off with another major acquisition.

The company is pleased to announce that Bozeman, Montana's The Wood Team has joined HTL, strategically adding an established and well-respected mortgage lender that has earned the trust of families in Big Sky Country since its founding. Earlier this month, The Wood Team was honored as the 2021 Bozeman's Choice for local mortgage lender.

Based in Huntsville, Alabama., Hometown now has more than 90 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

"We are so excited that The Wood Team has joined the Hometown Lenders family," stated Colleen Wood, founder of The Wood Team and now producing branch manager at HTL Bozeman. "This is a natural fit that allows us not only to maximize the outstanding service we can provide in the communities we serve, but it also allows us to continue building and growing ourselves. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our customers."

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials, HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality – even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

"Especially as we grow, we are proud of what makes Hometown unique," said Billy Taylor, CEO of Hometown Lenders. "We continue to place an unwavering focus on maintaining the mindset that HTL is a ministry to those who make it up, as well as to those that cross our path. This all starts on the local level, with the communities in which we work and live. The Wood Team is a perfect example of the type of partners we covet, and we are happy to have them join the family. Together, we will continue to serve more and more hometowns across America in innovative ways."

