Hometown Urgent Care re-opens 32 Ohio-based clinics and kicks off a Free Sports Physicals program to support local players and families

DAYTON, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health announced the reopening of 32 Ohio-based clinics on July 1st, 2024. This marks the return of Hometown Urgent Care as one of the largest providers of urgent care service in Ohio. Hometown was originally founded in 2006 in Dayton, Ohio to serve and support local communities and their health. As part of this re-opening, Hometown announced Free Sports Physicals at participating locations on select weekends in July and August.

These complementary sports physicals are designed to support local athletes and families who are gearing up to go back to school and are available via online registration. On non-promotional days and for walk-in appointments, sports physicals are offered at $25. For details on participating locations and dates, and to schedule your Free Sports Physical, please visit Hometown's website at www.myhometownuc.com.

"Hometown has always been a dedicated partner for our local schools and families to promote and support our players' health and wellbeing. The Free Sports Physicals Program is just one of the ways we give back to our communities," said Manoj Kumar, CEO of Hometown Urgent Care. "We wish our players a great sports season!"

Hometown serves Ohio communities with high quality, affordable, and convenient healthcare with fully equipped facilities and highly trained clinical teams to treat all minor injuries and illnesses. Hometown also cares for the healthcare needs of Ohio employers and their employees by providing comprehensive occupational health services.

For more details, please visit www.myhometownuc.com or email at [email protected].

