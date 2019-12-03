HomeValet Offers Real Protection From Package Theft

Founder & CEO John Simms says, "HomeValet is the logical solution to the problem of the "last yard" of the "last mile" of e-commerce home delivery. Shopper dissatisfaction with the "last yard" of home delivery is limiting the growth of online shopping, particularly grocery. Shoppers want to be in control of their deliveries.Today consumers feel not enough is being done to protect their packages."

" C+R Research reports 'almost 1 in 3 will have a parcel swiped between Thanksgiving and Christmas'. It is not surprising consumers are anxious about their online shopping experience, Simms added."

Simms predicts, "HomeValet will have a very positive impact on the growth of online sales." He believes, "Relieved of inconvenience and anxiety, consumers will purchase higher-value goods and order more frequently. The online sale of groceries, wine and prepared food will grow explosively."

HomeValet is a SaaS platform connecting retailers, carriers, and shoppers which enables consumers to track deliveries and manage their HomeValet-powered smart appliance from their smartphone app. Retailers and carriers connect to the SaaS platform using a robust suite of APIs.

HomeValet's platform, app, and smart device are being field-tested. HomeValet's smart device will begin manufacture in the second quarter of 2020. A HomeValet subscription and smart device will be sold through retail partners online and in-store. The HomeValet App may be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play starting in 2020.

The HomeValet system and smart device are protected by patent and patents pending. Retailers, carriers, and interested consumers may subscribe to updates at HomeValet's website .

SOURCE HomeValet