HomeWarrantyReviews.com Recognizes Choice Home Warranty with the 2020 People's Choice Award

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty has been selected as the People's Choice Award by HomeWarrantyReviews.com. The Home Warranty Awards were instituted in 2012 by HomeWarrantyReviews.com to encourage home warranty companies to improve their service delivery. The awards are given to companies that offer the best customer service, claims processing, and digital experience in the entire contract cycle.

"We are delighted to receive the People's Choice Award. The Choice Home Warranty team is committed to providing our customers with protection for their home's systems and appliances as well as their budgets. The People's Choice Award is the only one we care about, because it's from the only people that count!" said Victor Hakim, CEO of Choice Home Warranty.

HomeWarrantyReviews.com rigorously screened home warranty companies to select its nominees. To be nominated, companies must meet parameters based on customer satisfaction, retention rates, using various means to achieve customer satisfaction, ease of use and digital experience, and social media engagement. HomeWarrantyReviews.com notes that reports of customer satisfaction have risen every year since launching the awards in 2012.

Customer Service: choicehomewarranty.com/account-center

Media Relations: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

ABOUT CHOICE HOME WARRANTY

Choice Home Warranty is a leading home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. It services its customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors. Choice Home Warranty has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 3 million service requests. Choice Home Warranty prides itself on being the industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and tracking technology.

ABOUT HOMEWARRANTYREVIEWS.COM

HomeWarrantyReviews.com was created back in 2006 with the purpose to provide objective and candid reviews of home warranty companies. It was the first reviews platform that was dedicated solely towards home warranty reviews and research. They now have over 70,000 unique consumer reviews and 80+ home warranty companies listed on their site. As time went by, they gained deeper insights into the problems faced by homeowners and introduced new features, innovative tools, the Annual Home Warranty Awards, and also an articles section dedicated to addressing queries relating to home warranty, home maintenance, appliance maintenance, and other related topics.

SOURCE Choice Home Warranty

Related Links

https://www.choicehomewarranty.com

