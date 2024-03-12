HOMEWATCH CAREGIVERS AWARDED COVETED FRANCHISE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE CERTIFICATION BY THE FRANCHISE CUSTOMER SERVICE INSTITUTE

Leading Home Care Service Franchise Recognized for Exemplary Practices in Enhancing Franchise Owner and Consumer Experience

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homewatch CareGivers, a leading network of franchised providers of full-service home care for people of all ages in North America, announced today that it was awarded the Franchise Customer Experience Certification at the 2024 International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention. Homewatch CareGivers stands as the exclusive recipient of this certification within the care industry.

This certification is administered by the Franchise Customer Experience Institute, and awarded to franchise brands that demonstrate superior practices leading to enhanced franchise profitability via exceptional franchisee and consumer experiences.

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen to receive the Franchise Customer Experience Certification. The success and milestones we've achieved throughout the past year reflect our dedication to evolving our business model and services to meet the demands of today's consumers and business owners," said Todd Houghton, president of Homewatch CareGivers. "As we look ahead, we're excited to continue to lead the way in delivering unparalleled care experiences and driving franchisee success at Homewatch CareGivers."

Over the past four months, Homewatch CareGivers underwent a comprehensive evaluation to identify areas of improvement that can help the franchise continue to deliver best-in-class services while also providing a sustainable business model to franchise owners across the country. The process included an independent review of 32 key business practices, telephone interviews with franchisees and consumers, and analysis of third-party data. This certification not only acknowledges Homewatch CareGivers' dedication to its franchisees and customers but also grants access to a wealth of resources from the Franchise Research Institute.

About Homewatch CareGivers

Founded in 1980, Homewatch CareGivers is one of the most experienced network of providers of full-service home care for people of all ages. Caregivers are triple-screened and continually trained and supervised to provide reliable, compassionate, and highly skilled services in companion, personal and comprehensive care. Home care services are personalized for each client and customized care plans are administered through a network of 234 locations.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Each location is independently owned and operated by a franchisee. Employment opportunities and benefits will be solely determined by the business owner. Homewatch CareGivers Franchising SPE LLC is not offering or soliciting employment opportunities at this time, your application will go directly to the franchise business owner, who will make the hiring decision and will be your only employer.

About the Franchise Customer Experience Institute

The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is dedicated to recognizing and supporting franchised brands that excel in driving franchisee profitability through improved franchisee and consumer experiences. With a mission to provide recognition and resources, the Institute plays an important role in elevating standards in franchising. For more information about the Franchise Customer Experience Certification, visit www.FranchiseCXCertificaton.com.

