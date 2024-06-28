Homewatch CareGivers Earns Three Distinguished Franchise Update Media 2024 Innovation Awards

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homewatch CareGivers, announced today it has received three prestigious awards at Franchise Update Media's sixth annual Franchise Innovation Award contest for its innovation with Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions™️ and Homewatch Connect™️. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand.

A jury of judges evaluated the innovation, objectives, and results of more than 150 entrants. Franchise innovators, game-changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources.

Homewatch CareGivers was honored at the 2024 Franchise Customer Experience Conference on June 19 with the following three awards, accepted by President Todd Houghton and Vice President of Growth and Program Delivery, Curtis Wiederin.

Most Innovative Franchise Support

Most Innovative Service Introduction

Operations & Technology Overall Winner

"We are thrilled and honored to receive three awards from Franchise Update Media," said Todd Houghton, President of Homewatch CareGivers. "This prestigious recognition comes on the heels of the launch of Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions and is a true testament to our efforts to revolutionize home care delivery. I can't thank our team enough for the hard work that has gone into ensuring we have the best tools, resources, and support for our community and the Homewatch CareGivers brand."

The company created Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions, recognizing that home care is not a one-size-fits-all service. The focus is not merely on delivering care but also on providing personalized care that helps meet each client's unique needs. Every client deserves individualized, person-centered care through a customized approach. With over 60% of the population reporting feelings of isolation and loneliness, Homewatch CareGivers' services help reduce these feelings.

About Homewatch CareGivers

Founded in 1980, Homewatch CareGivers is one of the most experienced network of providers of full-service home care for people of all ages. Caregivers are triple-screened and continually trained and supervised to provide reliable, compassionate, and highly skilled services in companion, personal and comprehensive care. Home care services are personalized for each client and customized care plans are administered through a network of 243 locations. Each location is independently owned and operated by a franchisee. Services may vary by location. Certain locations solely provide nonmedical care services.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com.

CONTACT:

Christina Rodriguez

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Homewatch CareGivers