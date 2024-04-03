HOMEWATCH CAREGIVERS® UNVEILS HOMEWATCH CAREGIVERS TOTAL CARE SOLUTIONS™ TO REVOLUTIONIZE HOME CARE

Leading home care service franchise integrates technology for enhanced personalized care

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homewatch CareGivers, a leading network of franchised providers of full-service home care for people of all ages in North America, announced today the launch of Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions™ and Homewatch Connect™. Slated to start rolling out in April 2024, this groundbreaking approach represents new advancements in personalized care to deliver tailored plans that meet the unique needs of individuals who need home care services.

Homewatch Connect device

"As the home care industry continues to evolve, it's vital that we pivot as well to meet the individual needs of those we serve, and technology plays an important role in those efforts," said Todd Houghton, president of Homewatch CareGivers. "We are proud to launch Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions designed to provide not just care, but companionship and support, helping to ensure that every individual receives the attention they deserve."

Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions is an all-inclusive suite of services the franchise offers designed to provide personalized care to clients and their families. The comprehensive care services encompass daily social engagement as well as clinical expertise, delivering personalized healthcare assistance to clients right in the comfort of their own homes.

As part of this approach, the company also debuted Homewatch Connect by Homesite from Vantiva, a smart camera synced to a client's television. By giving the home care provider access to connect with the individual they're caring for, the Homewatch Connect system helps enable longer independence at home, reduce isolation, and boost social engagement while helping to preserve privacy. It helps to ensure loved ones are well-cared for through improved communication and interaction, while also offering care providers increased support, automation, cost efficiency, and flexibility in monitoring and engagement.

Additional features of Homewatch Connect include:

Video and data communication between individuals and their care professionals, such as video calls on the television.

Connections with family and friends, along with group calls on video, and photo sharing to help reduce loneliness and isolation.

On-screen alerts make it easy to keep track of medications, appointments, and other health regimens that will keep people active and engaged.

Remote monitoring and alerts keep caregivers informed and provides reassurance to family.

Motion and sound detection to enable monitoring of the environment and activity with key data delivered through intelligent dashboards.

The system is covered by a secure cloud for data protection.

More information about Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions is available at www.homewatchcaregivers.com/home-care-services/total-care-solutions/.

For additional information about Homewatch CareGivers, please visit www.homewatchcaregivers.com.

About Homewatch CareGivers

Founded in 1980, Homewatch CareGivers is one of the most experienced network of providers of full-service home care for people of all ages. Caregivers are triple-screened and continually trained and supervised to provide reliable, compassionate, and highly skilled services in companion, personal and comprehensive care. Home care services are personalized for each client and customized care plans are administered through a network of 234 locations. Each location is independently owned and operated by a franchisee. Services may vary by location. Certain locations solely provide nonmedical care services.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Christina Rodriguez

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Homewatch CareGivers