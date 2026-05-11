HomeWAV Reinforces Commitment to Mental Health and Reentry Success During Mental Health Awareness Month

Partnership with Edovo expands tablet-based wellness and education resources

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Mental Health Awareness Month, HomeWAV is reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to resources that support the mental well-being of incarcerated individuals nationwide. Through its technology-driven platform and partnership with Edovo, HomeWAV enables facilities to deliver free educational, rehabilitative and mental health-focused content directly on secure ComPAS® tablets.

HomeWAV Reinforces Commitment to Mental Health and Reentry Success

Research shows incarceration can intensify existing mental health challenges, especially when individuals are separated from loved ones and have limited access to programming. By providing purpose-built tablets equipped with communication tools, educational content and self-guided cognitive and behavioral courses, facilities can offer constructive outlets that help individuals manage stress, build coping skills and prepare for reentry.

HomeWAV's communication platform keeps loved ones connected through voice and video calls and a robust messaging suite with photo sharing. Maintaining these connections has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression during incarceration and improve outcomes after release.

"During Mental Health Awareness Month, we are reminded that access to support, education, and connection can make a meaningful difference in someone's life," said HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar. "At HomeWAV, we believe technology should serve a greater purpose. By providing tools that strengthen connections and expand access to rehabilitative programming, we are helping facilities create environments that prioritize well-being, personal growth, and successful reentry."

Since implementing Edovo on HomeWAV tablets in August 2025, over 10,000 unique learners have engaged with mental health content, spending a total of 50,000 hours in programming designed to support emotional well-being and personal growth. Through this partnership, facilities have access to more than 35,000 hours of free content on HomeWAV tablets from over 500 industry-leading educational providers, including evidence-based courses focused on emotional regulation, substance use recovery, personal development, and life skills. Together, these resources help individuals build resilience, develop healthier thought patterns, and gain practical tools that support long-term stability.

Incarcerated individuals across the country are already seeing the impact of this programming:

"This course was something I needed," said Brandon, an Illinois learner, about the course "Thinking for the Future." "I learned positive ways to deal with my behavior and how to stop and think about a decision before I make it and understand how emotions can influence your decisions."

"This course really made me happy," said Jaylon, a Missouri learner, about the course "Introduction to Stress Management." "I feel like I have a better understanding of gratitude, hope, and grit. I better learned to manage my stress."

"This course really helped me discover new ways to find myself and ways to deal with the emotions I've had my whole life," said Thomas, a North Dakota learner, about the course "H.O.M.E. (Healing Outreach to Men Everywhere)." "I always thought healing would be impossible, but hearing and seeing other men's journeys and healing has inspired me, empowered me, and given me hope for my future."

Facility leaders are also seeing the difference tablets can make:

"Tablets provide more than just entertainment and an outlet," said Sgt. John Weeks, HomeWAV's facility partner in Washington County, Florida. "Visitation is vital to stay in touch with family and loved ones. The apps and programs also help enrich individuals in various ways. Either more educational, self-help, court ordered programs, etc. All these options are vital to maintaining a positive outlook on an incarcerated individual's mental health. This has become an asset for facilities nationwide in a correctional setting."

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, HomeWAV remains committed to collaborating with correctional partners to ensure technology serves as a bridge to stability, connection, and opportunity during incarceration and beyond.

About HomeWAV

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, HomeWAV's all‑in-one patented platform offers video and voice calling, secure messaging, investigative tools, background filtering, tablet‑based access to education, entertainment, reentry resources, and more. Serving facilities in over 30 states, HomeWAV supports millions of users nationwide and reinvests in its purpose-built technology, upholding its pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact to keep facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Edovo

Edovo is the leading nonprofit provider of digital education and rehabilitation tools for incarcerated individuals. Driven by the goal of making high-quality learning accessible in correctional facilities nationwide, Edovo reaches over one million learners across the U.S. and offers over 35,000 hours of educational, vocational, and rehabilitative programming. By equipping individuals with the tools for personal growth and successful reentry, Edovo supports transformation both during and beyond incarceration. For more information, visit Edovo at www.edovo.org and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X .

Contact:

Amanda Jasper

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SOURCE HomeWAV