HomeWell Senior Care, Inc. Announces Change in Ownership

Founder Joshua Hoffman commented, "Bruce brings significant franchising expertise to the company, having served in senior leadership positions in the hospitality industry – with Choice Hotels International and most recently as CEO of WoodSpring Hotels, a leading extended stay hotel brand. This is the right time for me to transition my ownership position in HomeWell and I look forward to supporting the company's growth as a minority partner." Mr. Haase stated that he is excited to partner with the HomeWell management team who possess deep experience in the senior home care industry. "Our growth strategy is straightforward," said Haase. "We will grow the HomeWell brand by delivering best-in-class franchise services, education, training, and operating support to our franchisees and owners new to the industry delivered by industry professionals who truly understand the business. Our new ownership structure will enable HomeWell to further invest in the growth of the brand as we develop in new cities across the US and Canada."

Lori Yount, CEO of HomeWell, said she has aggressive expansion plans for the brand in 2018. "We are building a stronger HomeWell to serve our franchise owners, which will enable the company to return to a strong growth trajectory this year. We are on target to add up to twenty- five new franchise partners in 2018, and the company has attractive territories available in many major metropolitan markets for the right franchisee."

HomeWell Senior Care provides personal care, companionship, and home maker services for seniors and other homebound individuals, so they can remain safely in the comfort of their own home. HomeWell is recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low investment franchise and continually ranks on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit http://www.homewellseniorcare.com or http://www.homewellfranchising.com.

